NBA Trade News: Pistons deny Eric Bledsoe-Reggie Jackson swap in the works

Stan Van Gundy, who serves as coach and president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons, has categorically denied a potential trade centred around point guards Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe. The Suns are trying to trade Bledsoe, the disgruntled guard who requested a trade out of Phoenix.

The Suns front office is not obligated to trade Bledsoe, who has two full seasons left on the five-year, US$70 million (AU$89 million) contract he signed with Phoenix in 2014. However, the two parties have endured a massive falling out, forcining the Phoenix coaching staff to place Bledsoe on the list of absentees. Bledsoe asked out of Phoenix the same day the franchise fired head coach Earl Watson.

Van Gundy isn't buying the trade chatter. “It was crazy yesterday. I left practice yesterday and there’s a rumor out on Reggie and Bledsoe so I had to get home and call Reggie and say we’re not trading you for Bledsoe. I don’t usually address all of them but it’s early in the (season). You can’t address all of them at the trade deadline, but I felt the need to address this," Van Gundy said Friday after the Pistons beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-96 at home.

Since last year's trade deadline, the Pistons have reportedly entertained offers for Reggie Jackson, who signed a five-year, $US80 million ($AU103 million) contract ahead of the 2015-16 season. Since receiving the big pay day, Jackson has suffered a series of injuries which led to a major drop-off in production. Since both Jacksona nd Bledsoe have a minimum of two seasons left on their deals, a swap is being perceived as a fair trade.

The Pistons were reportedly one of the teams that made inquiries about Bledsoe last year. “You always consider everything. I’ve said it before and it’s absolutely true: At least 99 percent of the rumors that come out on trades never come to fruition. If Jeff Bower talks to anybody -- to (Celtics president) Danny Ainge -- there’s a rumored Boston trade. These guys talk to each other every day -- that’s what they do," added Van Gundy, while addressing a potential Jackson-Bledsoe swap. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.