'NBA 2K18' is still the top-selling game in Australia, New Zealand

"NBA 2K18," the latest instalment in 2K Sports' popular basketball videogame series, remains the top-selling title across the regions of Australia and New Zealand. The game, which features Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving on the cover, leads sales across all platforms, including the Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

The titles "Destiny 2," "Project Cars 2," "Pokken Tournament DX," and "Grand Theft Auto V" trail "NBA 2K18" in the top-5 list on the all-platforms physical chart. The list indicates all videogame sales until Sept. 24.

Since its release on Sept. 15, "NBA 2K18" has received wide acclaim, especially for its new mode called "The Neighbourhood" -- an open world concept where all the user-created MyPlayers co-exist. Many feel that even non-basketball fans have embraced the game due to its Role Playing Game (RPG) elements.

As aptly described by CBS Sports, the game features a powerful story mode which includes several in-built characters that influence the MyCareer mode. "The strongest difference between 2K18 and its predecessors is the writing, which is strong. It's not a work of cinematic art by any means, but there are less eye-roll moments and the characters this time around are actually likable."

NBA 2K18 rated best basketball videogame ever

Forbes' Brian Mazique opines that the MyLeague mode has taken positive strides since "NBA 2K17". "MyLeague has been the best aspect of the NBA 2K franchise for years. It didn’t take as drastic of a leap forward this year as it has in the past, but draft-and-stash, G-League incorporation and other moderate to small enhancements are still helpful additions.

"In short, it’s still the best franchise mode available anywhere. In fact, MyGM's new direction has made MyLeague even better as it more clearly defines its purpose as a completely customizable legacy league experience," Mazique wrote in his review published on Sept. 16.

"NBA 2K18" is currently available worldwide on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Microsoft Windows. The game also features a special "Gold Legend Edition" which features NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal on the cover.