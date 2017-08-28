NBA 2K18: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett appear as broadcasting guests

Retired legends Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett will appear as special broadcasting guests in "NBA 2K18" -- the latest instalment in 2K Sports' popular NBA videogame series. The game is scheduled for a Sept. 15 release.

According to Steve Noah of Operation Sports, a gaming website in Australia has revealed interesting new details about "NBA 2K18" on its pre-order page. Besides summations on annual fixtures such as "My Player" and "My Team," the website offers details on the special guest commentary in the highly-anticipated game.

"The biggest roster of broadcasting talent in sports videogame history gets even bigger. Legends Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett join the booth on a rotating basis to lend their expertise to the broadcast," read the website.

NBA 2K and Nike recently celebrated "Mamba Day" on Aug. 24 -- a day after Bryant's birthday. Nike released the Kobe A.D. Mamba Mentality Pack -- which would include the legend's new signature shoe in five different colours. The downloadable pack will be available in "NBA 2K18" and has also been released to "NBA 2K17".

The website also provided a synopsis on the "Legendary Teams" element of the new game. "The greatest players in NBA history from all 30 teams, together on all-time franchise rosters for the very first time. Compete in Play Now to decide once and for all which franchise’s all-time greats reign supreme."

A recent Tweet from NBA 2K confirmed that Kobe Bryant would be a part of the Los Angeles Lakers' All-Time dream time. He received a 98 overall rating.

NBA 2K18 release date

"NBA 2K18" will be available for pre-order customers on Sept. 15. It will hit the stores on Sept. 19. Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal will be the cover athlete of the Legend Edition. For the first time ever, "NBA 2K18" will be playable on the Nintendo Switch, besides PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Microsoft Windows.