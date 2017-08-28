NBA 2K18: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett appear as broadcasting guests

By @saihoops on
NBA 2K18, Kobe Bryant
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant in the forthcoming NBA 2K18 game. NBA 2K / Twitter

Retired legends Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett will appear as special broadcasting guests in "NBA 2K18" -- the latest instalment in 2K Sports' popular NBA videogame series.  The game is scheduled for a Sept. 15 release. 

According to Steve Noah of Operation Sports, a gaming website in Australia has revealed interesting new details about "NBA 2K18" on its pre-order page. Besides summations on annual fixtures such as "My Player" and "My Team," the website offers details on the special guest commentary in the highly-anticipated game. 

"The biggest roster of broadcasting talent in sports videogame history gets even bigger. Legends Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett join the booth on a rotating basis to lend their expertise to the broadcast," read the website. 

NBA 2K and Nike recently celebrated "Mamba Day" on Aug. 24 -- a day after Bryant's birthday. Nike released the Kobe A.D. Mamba Mentality Pack -- which would include the legend's new signature shoe in five different colours. The downloadable pack will be available in "NBA 2K18" and has also been released to "NBA 2K17". 

The website also provided a synopsis on the "Legendary Teams" element of the new game. "The greatest players in NBA history from all 30 teams, together on all-time franchise rosters for the very first time. Compete in Play Now to decide once and for all which franchise’s all-time greats reign supreme."

A recent Tweet from NBA 2K confirmed that Kobe Bryant would be a part of the Los Angeles Lakers' All-Time dream time. He received a 98 overall rating. 

NBA 2K18 release date

"NBA 2K18" will be available for pre-order customers on Sept. 15. It will hit the stores on Sept. 19. Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal will be the cover athlete of the Legend Edition. For the first time ever, "NBA 2K18" will be playable on the Nintendo Switch, besides PlayStation 4,  Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Microsoft Windows.

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
Conor McGregor's next fight: Five intriguing options
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton clinches third victory at Spa
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 6 live stream: 'Rest and Ricklaxation'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale: Big love making scene
'Animal Kingdom' season 2 finale 'Betrayal' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 3: Claire's kitchen troubles; 'Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ'
‘Outlander’ season 3: First look at Young Ian
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 28: Gary hides his injuries from Ukraine
'Coronation Street' Aug. 28 spoilers [SPOILERS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car