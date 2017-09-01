More opportunities to local industry in the Northern Territory

By on
Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne
Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne speaks during a news conference. Reuters/Nick Ansell/Pool

A pilot program has been announced by the Australian government to support local industries. It seeks to generate more opportunities to participate in major defence infrastructure projects.

The new program was announced by Minister for Defence Marise Payne on Thursday. The Local Industry Capability Plan pilot aims to ensure that the local industry has the best opportunities to be involved in the Australian government’s $200 billion investment in defence capability over the next years.

These include about $7.7 billion to boost defence facilities in the Northern Territory. Payne said the pilot program has been discussed with industry and business leaders during a meeting.

Under the new project, tenderers bidding for major capital facilities projects need to state how they have worked with the local industry in providing their solution, and how local industry will particularly be involved in delivering the work packages that underpin the project. Moreover, the pilot projects will state the development of a Defence Industry Participation Policy that is slated for release in the first months of 2018. The policy will come with a more consistent approach to maximising Australian and local industry involvement in defence procurement of $4 million and above.

According to a press release, the framework will be piloted by some projects that will go to market. One of these is the Explosive Ordnance Logistics Reform Program, an around $230 million project covering at least 12 defence sites.

“I have recognised both the contribution local companies make to our defence capability and that we can, and should, do more to maximise those opportunities,” Payne said in a press release published at minister.defence.gov.au. She explained that this is about ensuring local companies in the vicinity of the nation’s defence bases, facilities and training areas are properly considered and have the opportunity to compete and win work.

Payne further stated that she will consider additional major capital facilities pilot projects while the policy is being developed. Changing the way that managing contractors sub-contract is another way the government will embark on to exploit local industry involvement.

“Defence has considered feedback from Northern Territory enterprises and will instead trial the use of smaller work packages for the upcoming Larrakeyah Redevelopment and Naval Operations in the North projects,” Payne said.  Work elements or buildings will be tendered separately under this approach, instead of individual trade.  It is expected that this initiative will result to more opportunities to the local industry in the Northern Territory.

Financial Times/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: ‘Riverdale’ star cast
‘Poldark’ season 4: Men with beards wanted as extras
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ actor on Bran is Night’s King theory
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 3: Phelan needs to decide about Andy
'Coronation Street' Sept. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Aug. 31 to Sept. 1
'Days of Our Lives' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car