Gosford recruitment 2017: Turnbull gov’t brings jobs to the region

By on
Sydney Employees
Commuters cast their shadows as they arrive at the Central Business District during the morning rush hour in Sydney July 1, 2013. Reuters/Daniel Munoz/File Photo

Advertising for the initial wave of jobs at the new Australian Taxation Office site in Gosford started on Thursday. New recruits are expected to start work before the year ends.

The Minister for Revenue and Financial Services Kelly O’Dwyer said the commencement was a milestone as well as an opportunity for potential recruits in the area. “We are now seeing this development come to life with real jobs and real opportunities being advertised for the Gosford community,” the minister said in a media release.

O’Dwyer added it was great to see so much interest in the new jobs being offered. Locals were encouraged to check the jobs on offer and register for recruitment alerts to stay updated about future opportunities.

“If you are passionate about making a positive contribution to Australia's economic and social wellbeing keep an eye out there may be a job right for you,” O’Dwyer said. The ATO has also announced further information sessions next month.

The ATO site states that it is hiring across a range of business areas, particularly in the Service Delivery, Client Engagement, and Law, Design and Practice Groups. Applicants must possess skills in customer service, leadership, tax expertise, administration, legal expertise, finance and accounting.

In the joint release with federal member for Robertson, Lucy Wicks, she said they were seeing an overwhelming response from the Gosford community. Several locals were heading to the ATO information sessions at the Erina Centre Auditorium to hear directly from ATO staff.

Among the things discussed in the sessions were the work the ATO does and the roles which are yet to be filled in the new site. There were reportedly four information sessions at capacity. Wicks said several people are praising the Turnbull government’s consistent support to Gosford.

According to the press release, the initial phase of the recruitment will see the vast majority of positions advertised between now and October. These were at a variety of levels and functions within the tax office.

Anyone interested to build a career with the ATO in Gosford can register in the ATO site. These roles are open for applicants until September: Tax Leader, Client Engagement Group and Law Design and Practice Group, EL 1, Tax Leader, Client Engagement Group and Law Design and Practice Group, APS 6, Workplace Services Officer, Corporate Enabling Group, APS 3 and APS 4, Human Resources Officer, Corporate Enabling Group, APS6 and EL 1.

Washington Post/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder to Cleveland
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ script being written
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Sold' spoilers [VIDEOS]
New Video shows Thrawn’s introduction in ‘Star Wars Rebels’
New video showing ‘Outlander’ season 3 sets and scenes
'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 16 'Triggers' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Teen Wolf' season 6B 'Triggers' spoilers
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers: Guy tests Zosia
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car