Gosford recruitment 2017: Turnbull gov’t brings jobs to the region

Advertising for the initial wave of jobs at the new Australian Taxation Office site in Gosford started on Thursday. New recruits are expected to start work before the year ends.

The Minister for Revenue and Financial Services Kelly O’Dwyer said the commencement was a milestone as well as an opportunity for potential recruits in the area. “We are now seeing this development come to life with real jobs and real opportunities being advertised for the Gosford community,” the minister said in a media release.

O’Dwyer added it was great to see so much interest in the new jobs being offered. Locals were encouraged to check the jobs on offer and register for recruitment alerts to stay updated about future opportunities.

“If you are passionate about making a positive contribution to Australia's economic and social wellbeing keep an eye out there may be a job right for you,” O’Dwyer said. The ATO has also announced further information sessions next month.

The ATO site states that it is hiring across a range of business areas, particularly in the Service Delivery, Client Engagement, and Law, Design and Practice Groups. Applicants must possess skills in customer service, leadership, tax expertise, administration, legal expertise, finance and accounting.

In the joint release with federal member for Robertson, Lucy Wicks, she said they were seeing an overwhelming response from the Gosford community. Several locals were heading to the ATO information sessions at the Erina Centre Auditorium to hear directly from ATO staff.

Among the things discussed in the sessions were the work the ATO does and the roles which are yet to be filled in the new site. There were reportedly four information sessions at capacity. Wicks said several people are praising the Turnbull government’s consistent support to Gosford.

According to the press release, the initial phase of the recruitment will see the vast majority of positions advertised between now and October. These were at a variety of levels and functions within the tax office.

Anyone interested to build a career with the ATO in Gosford can register in the ATO site. These roles are open for applicants until September: Tax Leader, Client Engagement Group and Law Design and Practice Group, EL 1, Tax Leader, Client Engagement Group and Law Design and Practice Group, APS 6, Workplace Services Officer, Corporate Enabling Group, APS 3 and APS 4, Human Resources Officer, Corporate Enabling Group, APS6 and EL 1.

