More 'Hunger Games' and 'Twilight' movies coming, producer says

Lionsgate is considering more movies set in both universes
Jennifer Lawrence & Liam Hemsworth
Actors Josh Hutcherson (L), Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth from the upcoming movie "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" applaud at their hand and footprints in cement ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 31, 2015. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Both “The Hunger Games” and “Twilight” have already concluded in the big screen and in the books. These hits have surely captivated the hearts of a lot of moviegoers and, for sure, they will always be remembered by many. However, sources reveal that it is not exactly over for these two.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer hinted that their studio is interested in more movies that will be set in the universes of both “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games.” Over the last few years, Hollywood has been all about adaptations, and young adult is a favorite sub-genre. The trend started with the success of the Harry Potter movies.

Screen Rant says that both “The Hunger Games” and “Twilight” were among the more popular young adult novels that were given a new image when they were adapted to the big screen. Stephanie Meyer’s “Twilight” gave birth to five hit movies, while “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins was the basis for four movies, which wrapped up with “Mockingjay Part 2” in 2015.

These franchises were largely successful, but the drop in popularity of “Hunger Games” was evident as the movies ended. This was also apparent in the “Divergent” series. While a lot of young adult novels will be releasing more instalments in the next few years, a lot of titles are in limbo in terms of development. Lionsgate, however, is looking at giving a new beginning for some of its more successful franchises .

“There are more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories,” says the studio chief. Variety reports that not only did he entertain the possibility of future instalments that would look into the lives of Edward Cullen and Katniss Everdeen, he also expressed optimism for entering into bargains with theatre owners that will enable movies to hit home entertainment platforms.

For now, whether fans are excited to see more of “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games” remains to be seen. Both franchises have proven to maintain a dedicated fan base who may be interested in more stories, but this might not exactly be the case for the general viewing public.

