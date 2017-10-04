'Modern Family' season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Mitch accelerates a renovation

"Modern Family" starring Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofía Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, will have a new episode titled "The Long Goodbye," which airs in the US on Wednesday. It will feature Mitch accidentally accelerating a planned renovation. Plus, Vanessa Williams will be one of the guest stars in this episode.

Spoiler alert: This update contains 'Modern Family' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about 'The Long Goodbye,' which airs in ABC in the US and Tenplay in Australia.

According to an ABC press release, "Modern Family" season 9, episode 2 will show Claire and Phil realising that Alex is actually more self-sufficient in college than they give her credit for. It's especially evident when they drop by her school for a quick visit. Meanwhile, Mitch may have accelerated a planned renovation accidentally. As for Haley, she'll get an unexpected opportunity when she befriends a rich member at the country club. Plus, Manny is determined to avoid a long goodbye after Jay and Gloria move him into his college dorm.

'The Long Goodbye' guest stars, writers and director

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists Cuyle Carvin (Fire Rescue Hughes) as a guest star in this episode. He will join Ms Williams who will play the role of Rhonda. The rest of the "Modern Family" cast will also appear alongside them including Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett. "The Long Goodbye" was directed by Jim Hensz and written by Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

'Modern Family' episodes: 'Lake Life' and 'Catch of the Day'

The episode prior to "The Long Goodbye" was the "Modern Family" season 9 premiere titled "Lake Life," which aired on Sept. 27 in the US. It showed Jay forcing his family to take a vacation on a houseboat on a lake. Meanwhile, Cam had to stay out of the sun and Mitchell ran into an old flame. As for the kids, they wanted to have a good time. However, their ideas weren't as fun as they expected it to be. Plus, Claire and Phil headed out to try some adventure outside. "Lake Life" was written by Elaine Ko and directed by James Bagdonas. It followed the "Modern Family" season 8 finale "The Graduates," which aired on May 17.

The "Modern Family" TV show is available on Tenplay in Australia. It also airs in the US on Wednesdays at 9-9:30 pm on ABC. The next episode after "The Long Goodbye" is "Catch of the Day" and it will air in the US on Oct. 11. Stay tuned for more updates about the Emmy Award-winning mockumentary family sitcom in the next few weeks.

Watch 'Modern Family' videos below: