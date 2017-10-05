'Mission Impossible 6': Tom Cruise continues stunts after recovering from injury

Tom Cruise
Actor Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet for a screening of the film "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation" in New York July 27, 2015. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Back in August Tom Cruise had to take a break from filming because of an ankle injury on the set of “Mission Impossible 6.” After a seven week hiatus the actor is back to work now, and leaked pictures from the set shows him performing yet another stunt.

On the first day back after being injured, Cruise had no intentions of slowing things down even a little bit. Leaked pictures from the production set at Brentwood, Essex posted on Daily Mail show the actor performing a helicopter stunt, and was also reportedly spotted driving a truck later.

Cruise insists on doing the big stunts in his films himself. Now the 55-year-old continues to take the risks to deliver the realistic scenes for his fans.

The scene that he filmed on the first day that he was back on the set involved him flying a helicopter really low. At some point the helicopter hops onto a large truck, and Cruise was later seen driving this truck. The actor was sporting a smart black outfit for this scene.

Cruise was similarly dressed back in August when he injured his ankle. He was supposed to jump from one building to another, but the actor fell short a few inches in his leap and hit the side of the building after the jump. He crawled back to the top of the building, but had injured his ankle with the stunt. The actor appears to have recovered from that injury fully now, and he’s back on his feet to fearlessly film more stunts.

The title of “Mission Impossible 6” and the plot haven’t been announced yet. The film is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and is slated to be released on July 27, 2018 in the US. The release date for Australia is yet to be announced. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car