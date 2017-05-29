Miranda Kerr marries Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, serenades him with karaoke song

Evan Spiegel Miranda Kerr fiance
Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, Snapchat and model Miranda Kerr arrive for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016. Reuters/Mary F. Calvert

Model Miranda Kerr sang a karaoke song for her husband Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel at their wedding reception on Saturday. The Aussie beauty reportedly delivered a rendition of Shania Twain's “You're Still the One.”

The 34-year-old tied the knot with Spiegel , 26, at their Brentwood, California estate. The couple decided to make their wedding happen three years after they started dating.

TMZ has obtained an audio footage of a female voice believed to be Kerr’s. She can be heard singing the Twain song, much to the crowd's delight.

Her family travelled from Australia for the twilight wedding. Kerr’s marriage with Spiegel is her second after a prior relationship with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, father of her six-year-old son Flynn.

It is unclear if the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was invited to the wedding. They opted for a small guest list, with some women in floaty, floor-length dresses and men in black tie.

Now Mr and Mrs Spiegel

Kerr and Spiegel announced their engagement last year and got married over the weekend in the garden of their $16 million Brentwood mansion. They met in 2014 at a New York dinner party. Kerr announced their engagement in July through Snapchat, where she publicly shared a photo of her large diamond ring.

Despite a combined value of more than $6.7 billion, the pair chose to spend their big day in the backyard of their home. Kerr recently revealed that she and the Snapchat CEO were homebodies. She told Net-a-Porter last year that they would rather have dinner at home instead of go out.

The model also hinted that they were abstaining from sexual activities until they officially become husband and wife. She revealed to The Times that Spiegel was “very traditional” after admitting she was not using birth control.

"We can't, I mean, we're just waiting,” she responded when asked if they were engaged in sexual activities. She added they are both quite conservative despite coming from different worlds.

“But we have common values, a sense of loyalty, family and honesty,” news.com.au quotes Kerr as saying. She said Spiegel is more reserved and guarded, so it is a good balance.

She also told Paris Match magazine that she considers her now-husband her "soulmate." According to her, they talk about everything. She even shared he has been supportive of her makeup business, Kora, and that Spiegel works very hard.

