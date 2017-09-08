The Millennium Falcon is slightly different in the Han-Solo spin-off film

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
Content developer Ed Rodley sits in a full size replica of the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars: Episode IV, part of the "Star Wars: Where Science Meets the Imagination" exhibition at the Museum of Science in Boston, Massachusetts October 19, 2005. Reuters/Brian Snyder

The Millennium Falcon is perhaps the most recognisable ship in the “Star Wars” universe. It will be back in the untitled Han Solo spin-off that is currently being produced. New details about the ship in the upcoming movie have now surfaced online. The following article contains minor spoilers.

Fans of the franchise already know that the Millennium Falcon once belonged to Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), which he lost to the smuggler Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) in a game of sabacc. This scene may be featured in the upcoming film, as the timeline of the plot is long before the events in the original trilogy.

According to a report by Making Star Wars, Lando owns the Falcon in the upcoming film. The ship was built by Corellian Engineering Corporation, and the fans will see it as the brand new ship in the film.

There are minor changes in the ship that the fans will notice, compared to the original trilogy. The ship will reportedly have blue detailing all around it and a white base coat paint.

Fans will remember that the basic function of the Falcon in the early days was the transport of goods. There will be elements on the ship that show it to be a cargo hauler. There will be an attachment at the front of the ship, two hooks at the elongated portion. The hooks allow it to drop the cargo if there’s any trouble with the Empire. There will also be an access point for the cargo at the centre portion of the ship.

The untitled Han Solo spin-off is set to be released on May 24 in Australia. Details about the plot are yet to be announced. The movie will mainly focus on the adventures of the smuggler and his friend Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) from before the time before they joined the fight against the Empire. 

