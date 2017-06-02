MH128 bomb scare: Victoria Police criticised for slow response

By @chelean on
FILE PHOTO - Malaysia Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 21, 2014.
FILE PHOTO - Malaysia Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 21, 2014. Reuters/Edgar Su/File Photo

The passengers of Malaysia Airlines flight MH128 have criticised the Victoria Police for letting them wait 90 minutes on the plane with a man who threatened to blow it up. The plane, which was headed to Kuala Lumpur, made an emergency landing back to Tullamarine Airport after brave passengers tackled the man on Wednesday night.

The plane had just lifted off the ground when Scott Lodge, one of the brave passengers who pounced on the man, said he noticed him fiercely rummaging around in the overhead compartment and ignoring repeated instructions to sit down. The man eventually pulled something down into his lap and got a device out. He made a beeline to the cabin and started trying to get in.

“…That’s when I think he panicked, and he came all the way back down to the back of the plane,” Lodge told the Herald Sun. “I had my seatbelt undone, and one leg in the aisle ready to go, knowing this guy is just not good news at all.”

The man then grabbed a flight attendant’s arm, but he didn’t get a chance to do anything else because Lodge and three other passengers pounced on him. The passengers got him in a chokehold and his arm around his back. They had him tied up as they were afraid that he had some kind of detonator with him.

The man apparently shouted about bombing the plane, while the cabin crew tried to find where the said bomb was. The pilot turned the plane around and made an emergency landing back to Tullamane Airport.

The SWAT team eventually arrived to take the man away, but according to passengers, the police took their time in getting there. The passengers had to wait almost an hour before the officers entered the plane.

“If there was a bomb on that plane, we should have been evacuated from it. Instead we sat there for another hour and a half. There was no communication. They literally left us waiting and wondering,” passenger Stan Young said to reporters on Thursday.

The plane landed at 11:47 p.m. and the Special Operation Group officers arrived on the plane at 1:21 a.m., according to the timeline released by the Victoria Police. Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton defended why it took a while for them to board the plane.

“It’s not a case of just bursting into the plane in those scenarios,” he said. The police, he explained, acted on reports that there could be more than one offender on board.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews thought the police acted prudently, saying they could have made the situation worse if they had rushed in. However, Opposition leader Matthew Guy wanted a probe into the police response.

Bomb threat suspect

The alleged offender was identified as Manodh Marks, a 25-year-old Sri Lankan man living in Dandenong on a student visa. According to the Australian Associated Press, he was mentioned in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday but did not appear personally. He was charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and making false threats. He was remanded to appear on Aug. 24.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to work out for the Lakers on June 7
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car