Australian girl killed in bomb blast at Al-Faqma ice-cream parlour in Baghdad

A 12-year-old girl from Melbourne named Zaynb Al Harbiya was killed in a bomb blast at the Al-Faqma ice cream parlour in Baghdad's central Karrada district this week. The blast tore through the ice cream shop that was filled with families at that time, claiming at least 16 more lives and leaving 32 people wounded.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has confirmed Zynab’s death according to The Australian. She said the government is helping her family with consular assistance.

“With great sadness I can confirm that a 12-year-old Australian girl, Zynab (sic) Al Harbiya, was killed during this car bombing,” Bishop announced. She said Zynab was from Thomastown, Melbourne and was in Baghdad with her family at the time of the attack to see her grandfather during Ramadan.

She is a student of Sirius College in Broadmeadows and was about to celebrate her 13th birthday next month. There are no reports of her family being injured.

Bishop added Zynab’s death highlights the cruelty of the Islamic State terrorist organisation, adding the group does not show respect for religion, nationality, sovereignty, borders and for humanity. A funeral service is expected to be held for Zynab in Melbourne.

An Iraqi community member in Melbourne named Sama Hadad has also confirmed the death of the Australian girl. In a statement, Hadad described Zynab as a loving and fun 12-year-old, adding she was killed in the terrorist attack in Baghdad Monday night.

Layla AlSaabary, Zynab’s cousin, told Nine News in Melbourne the victim was only going to buy ice cream. "We hear about these things, people the victims of terrorist attacks, and she was just going to have ice-cream after she broke her fast [for Ramadan],” she said.

Several children were among the casualties. Graphic footage from the shows body parts strewn across the ground.

In an online statement, the Islamic State said it is the culprit of the attack. The group has also claimed responsibility for another bomb attack on Monday night near the Shuhada Bridge. That was about six kilometres away from the Al-Faqma ice cream parlour.

According to the police, the second blasts have killed 14 people and left 17 injured. The number of deaths from the two attacks was the highest over a 24-hour period in Baghdad for several months. The blasts, which targeted gatherings of Shiite Muslims, took place days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims are fasting during daylight hours.

