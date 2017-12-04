Members don’t want ‘natural’ tennis player Princess Charlotte at posh club

Princess Charlotte is on her way to becoming a tennis legend at just two years old, if only the members of a posh social club would allow her to swing her racket. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second child is allegedly “natural” at playing the sport.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were apparently convinced that their soon-to-be middle child would love tennis, and they were right because Charlotte was “a bit of a natural.” Charlotte has started training at the classy Hurlingham Club, a private members’ club founded in 1869 that boasts of having over 40 tennis courts in addition to cricket square, croquet lawns and bows arena.

However, her training at the grounds of the exclusive club could be stalled because the members have allegedly complained of Charlotte’s use of their facilities. The club’s facilities are for private use of the members only. Non-members are allowed only if they were invited by a member. William and Kate aren’t members of the club, and it’s unknown if they had been invited by a member.

“Unfortunately, some patrons feel Charlotte shouldn’t be allowed to play there,” a source told the Sun. “Club rules are usually very rigid, and they don’t see why exceptions should be made, even if they happen to be royal.”

As a princess who is fourth in line to the British throne, Charlotte needs security detail following her. That means increased in security at the club whenever she’s there as well.

Meanwhile, Charlotte and big brother Prince George are expected to play important roles in their uncle Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May. Details are yet to be announced, but the Cambridge kids could be the page boy and bridesmaid in the wedding again. Earlier this year, they played the same roles in their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Their mum, on the other hand, could miss the event entirely. The duchess is expecting her third child in April, and so she might not be able to make it to Harry and Meghan’s big day.