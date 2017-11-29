Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue

Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, where Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot. The newly engaged couple will get married in May 2018.

The venue for Harry and Markle’s wedding was announced by the Kensington Palace on Tuesday. The statement from the palace states that Queen Elizabeth has “granted permission” for their wedding to take place at Windsor Castle.

It adds that the royal family will pay for the wedding. Further details will be announced in due course.

Windsor Castle is one of Queen Elizabeth’s primary residences. The 15th-century chapel is viewed as more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry’s brother Prince William and Kate Middleton married in 2011.

According to Jason Knauf, Harry’s communications secretary, Windsor Castle is a “very special place” for the prince and his bride-to-be. The pair reportedly spent time there during their 16-month romance.

When Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, got married in 2005, the service of prayer and dedication were held at the St George's Chapel. Their wedding was at the Windsor.

The Windsor Castle's chapel was also where Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly got married in 2008. Harry and Markle are expected to appear at their first official event together at a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham.

In a tweet, the palace said the 33-year-old royal is looking forward to introducing the soon-to-be duchess to a community that has become a very special for him. Harry and Makle’s wedding means the Markle is tipped to become a United Kingdom citizen.

The couple made global headlines on Monday following the announcement of their engagement. They have also made their first appearance as an engaged duo.

Harry reportedly designed a ring for his future wife. It included two diamonds from the late Princess Diana’s jewellery collection, with a main stone sourced from Botswana.

Markle wore her engagement ring on their public appearance, and in an interview, the 36-year-old shared how Harry proposed to her. She said they were “trying to roast chicken” when Harry got down on one knee.

She told BBC that it was just an amazing surprise. "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic, he got on one knee,” Markle said. “She didn't even let me finish,” Harry added. The prince described Markle as a beautiful woman who just tripped and fell into his life.