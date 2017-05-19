Melania Trump's first foreign trip as FLOTUS starts

Melania Trump stands with her husband Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich

Melania Trump has announced her first foreign trip as the United State’s first lady. She is accompanying US President Donald Trump on his inaugural overseas trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium.

“I am very excited for the upcoming trip,” Melania said in a press release. She sees the scheduled trip as an opportunity to support her husband.

The four-country, five-stop tour is slated to start on Friday. The first couple’s trip includes an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Melania will join her husband on some events, while there are some she needs to attend on her own, including spousal programs at the NATO and G-7 summits. The White House opted not to provide the complete itinerary for the FLOTUS amid security concerns.

The first lady hinted that she will speak with women and children at her events. She said it will be an honour for her to visit and speak with women and children from various countries.

Melania has noted that woman empowerment was part of her mission during her address at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award luncheon. In her speech, she said that gender empowerment is what Americans should continue working together for, as well as respecting people from all backgrounds and ethnicities.

The first lady is also expected to deliver remarks to the United States military personnel and families in Italy. The Trumps will return to Washington on May 27.

Melania moves to Washington

Melania had formally announced a new school for her son Barron. He will attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland.  She recognised the fact that the school is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence.

She added that the school’s mission is to "know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service." The announcement ended months of speculations that she was shunning her role of FLOTUS and had no plans to move to Washington with the president.

Earlier this month, Melania accompanied her husband for the National Military Spouse Appreciation Day. During the event, Melania met with military-connected families and spoke to the mothers of those working for America’s armed forces.

“God bless our troops and the courageous men and women who are also your sons and daughters and God bless you, dear mothers, for all that you sacrifice so that your children may keep this country safe,” Daily Mail quotes her as saying. First daughter Ivanka Trump was also in attendance.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
