Melania Trump visits Florida children's hospital, hands Easter tote bags

Melania
Melania Trump arrives at the Magritte Museum in Brussels, May 25, 2017. Reuters/Francois Lenoir

United States first lady Melania Trump visited the Palm Beach Children's Hospital on Thursday  to bring the kids some Easter tote bags. She met with patients and their families at the children’s hospital and surprised the kids with some gifts like colouring books, crayons and stickers, playing cards and bunny stuffed animals.

The FLOTUS has been on a spring break at the Mar-a-Lago estate. Her visit to the Palm Beach Children's Hospital was unannounced before Communications Director for the FLOTUS Stephanie Grisham confirmed her trip to the St Mary's Medical Center campus in a tweet.

“FLOTUS just finished a surprise visit to @StMarysMC to deliver #Easter baskets & spend time w some of their brave patients- wishing everyone a happy & healthy holiday weekend,” Grisham tweeted. Melania also tweeted about the visit and shared some photos with her social media followers.

In one of her tweets, she said it was great to spend time with the brave patients and hardworking doctors and nurses. Melania is expected to appear at Monday's Easter Egg Roll, one of the year's major events that the East Wing puts on.

The first lady made a surprise visit on Good Friday last year to seven girls at HomeSafe, a group home for abuse and domestic violence victims in Lake Worth. She reportedly spent around 45 minutes with a group of girls between the ages of 12-17 at that time.

The Daily Mail reports that US President Donald Trump is set to spend the Easter Weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate with his family. The Trumps traditionally spends Easter at Mar-a-Lago.

The POTUS will be reunited with his wife and youngest son Barron after returning to Washington earlier this week. First daughter, Tiffany Trump, was also seen arriving on Air Force One with her father. The 24-year-old was spotted at the airport on Thursday wearing a black shirt and trousers with silver loafers. She is a student at Georgetown Law School.

Meanwhile, the US leader has recently tweeted about Amazon, saying they pay little or no taxes to state and local governments unlike others. He said he has stated his concerns with Amazon long before the 2016 president election.

Trump also tweeted about rebuilding “our crumbling infrastructure,” saying there is no better place to start this campaign than in the Great State of Ohio. “A tremendous honor to be here today at a state-of-the-art training site, where the skills of the American Worker are forged and refined!,” he added.

