Melania thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending son, urges to stop child bullying

Melania Trump has thanked Chelsea Clinton on Twitter for standing up for 11-year-old son Barron. A conservative news site has recently targeted Melania’s son with US President Donald Trump, criticising his clothing style.

“Thank you @ChelseaClinton- so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying,” Melania tweeted. It comes after the former first daughter asked for Barron to be left out of spats between those who support and oppose his father.

Hilary Clinton’s daughter urged it was high time for the media and everyone to leave Barron alone and allow him to have a private childhood. She maintained no child must be talked about in the below manner.

Chelsea responded to a piece which criticised the US president’s son for his clothes. The article was titled “It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House.”

"The youngest Trump doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public,” it reads. The piece pointed out that the child looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theatre while his parents were in their Sunday’s best.

It is not the first time Chelsea has stood up for Barron. When the youngest Trump was being bullied online last year, she wrote that he deserved the chance every child does, which was to be a kid. The first time she came to Barron’s defence took place just days following Trump’s inauguration in January.

During her husband’s presidential campaign, Melania said cyber bullying would be one of her focuses as first lady. She said it was never okay when a12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked, adding it is terrible when it happens on a playground and is unacceptable when it is done by someone hiding with no name on the Internet. Stephanie Grisham, her press secretary, has said the FLOTUS is being “very thoughtful” in building out her initiatives.

Melania also recently tweeted about drug addiction in the United States. In one her tweets, she said opoids are destroying people and the youth.

Grisham agreed by saying opioid abuse is an escalating health crisis that affects several families across the US. She said one of the first lady’s priorities is the well-being of children. In 2015 alone, over 35,000 people reportedly died from drug overdose and prescription opiates or heroin.

CBS News/YouTube