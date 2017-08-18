Donald Trump’s book author predicts his resignation before year ends

By @chelean on
U.S. President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Even Donald Trump’s ghostwriter isn’t a fan of his. Tony Schwartz, the credited co-author of the US president’s book, “The Art of the Deal,” has predicted Trump would step down from office before the year ended but would still claim victory.

On Thursday, Schwartz tweeted a series of posts explaining why he thought Trump would leave office in a few months. The journalist criticised the American leader, calling him a “toddler with reactive attachment disorder” and whose development ended at 7 years old. He said that every time Trump demeans another person, Trump is only projecting his own “deep sense of inadequacy and self-hatred” onto others.

“The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice,” he tweeted, referring to former FBI director Robert Mueller, who is investigating Trump’s campaign connection with the Russian government. “Trump’s presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner.”

He added that although the former reality TV star’s time in power is almost over, people must not give up on putting pressure on him. “Trump must be isolated. Resistance every day. The end is near but must keep pressure high.”

Later on, he told CNN presenter Anderson Cooper that Trump’s situation reminded him a lot of the Watergate scandal in the ‘70s, in which then-president Richard Nixon was forced to announce his resignation before he an impeachment process against him started. He said the recent events and Trump’s reactions to them – including the Charlottesville riot and his war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – were closing in on him

“He put himself in an isolated, no-win position. The level of his self-destructiveness is staggering. But what he’s done is he’s pushed away all the potential allies, and they were diminishing in number anyway,” he said. “It’s not that he started lying when he became president or when he started running for president. This is a man who’s been deceitful and manipulative for 50 years plus.”

Cooper pointed out that Trump “hates losers” and he might be concerned that a resignation might make him seem so. Schwartz said Trump would still find a way to blame everyone but himself and claim victor.

“He paints even the most disastrous things he does, including what he said about the events in Virginia over the past week, are evidence of his own brilliance. So what he’ll do is blame it on the Democrats; he’s actually going to blame it on the Republicans; he’s going to blame it on anybody he can; and he’s going to say he did everything he could to save America,” he said. “He is going to try his very best to paint this as his own victory and he’s the ultimate victim. And he is going to do it, of course, to stay out of prison.”

As to where Trump’s moral compass points to regarding racism, Schwartz, who spent more than a year interviewing the future president to ghost-write the 1987 book, said Trump only thought of himself. “The word moral never came up during the 18 months that I spent with Donald Trump. That was not part of his vocabulary. It was: How do I do whatever is best for me or what I perceive is best for me, and how do I get over everybody else.”

Watch Tom Schwartz’s interview with Anderson Cooper:

Related
Join the Discussion
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Snoke’s true purpose and powers
New picture of scruffy looking Jamie from ‘Outlander’ season 3
'Queen of the South' 'La Noche Oscura del Alma' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
'Wynonna Earp' season 2 'Gone as a Girl Can Get' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Wynonna Earp' spoilers of 'Gone as a Girl Can Get'
'The 100' season 5 production update: Pictures of cast having fun
‘The 100’ season 5 production begins
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car