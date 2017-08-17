Donald Trump loses 6-year trademark suit against ‘iTrump’ app-maker without a lawyer

By @chelean on
trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump has lost a 6-year legal battle to an amateur musician who did not even have a lawyer to represent him in court. Trumpet player Tom Scharfeld successfully managed to beat the US president in laying claim to the trademark iTrump, the name of his iPhone app.

The Trump Organization has affixed the estate mogul’s last name into almost everything, from its golf courses to its hotels and even to steaks. And so upon hearing that Scharfeld made an app that bears the Trump name, its lawyers moved to stop him from acquiring it. They waged a battle against the 40-year-old musician/engineer for six years. This ultimately proved to be futile.

In January 2011, Scharfeld released his second iPhone app, which he called iTrump, in California. The app is a tutorial for users on how to play a virtual version of a trumpet. He had the foresight to apply for trademark for the name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) a month earlier.

Although his app had nothing to do with the then-future president, Trump’s lawyers only saw that it had the same last five letters. On Jan. 27 of the same year, his then-trademark attorney, James D. Weinberger, sent Scharfeld a cease and desist letter to stop using the iTrump name. Weinberger said the app-maker’s use of the Trump name would cause confusion among consumers, leading them to believe that Scharfeld’s business, Spoonjack LLC, was affiliated with Trump.

“In addition, your company’s use of the iTRUMP mark causes dilution of the famous quality of the TRUMP mark and tarnishes the goodwill and reputation that Mr Trump has built up over many years,” the letter, posted on Forbes, read. Weinberger also demanded that Scharfeld withdraw the application for the trademark.

The letter marked the beginning of a six-year legal battle after Scharfeld, unlike others whom Trump threatened to sue for trademark infringement, refused to back down. He won the fight even without using a lawyer. But he did not stop there.

After his win, he then went on the offensive and sought to seize administrative flaws in previous trademark applications he discovered during his legal battle. He has had three related trademarks owned by Trump cancelled, as well as blocked an attempt by Trump to register a fourth.

“Part of it is that they remained a threat,” he was quoted by Forbes, answering why he did not quit after his first win. “I had already spent a significant time on the issues. It seemed crazy to just walk away.”

On Aug. 4, six years after he received the demand letter, Scharfeld claimed victory. Trump’s legal team withdrew the registration for the Trump trademark.

Even then, they refused to admit defeat. “We didn’t lose; we voluntarily withdraw,” Trump Organization executive BP and Chief Legal Officer Alan Garten emailed Forbes. “Spoonjack’s apps are designed to teach people to play musical instruments. That is completely unrelated to anything we do. We wish them the best of luck with their business.”

The iTrump app is currently available only on Apple iPhone. Scharfeld said he planned to release an Android version of it soon.

Related
Join the Discussion
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Aug. 16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Heida Reed and others join ‘Poldark’ season 4 read through
Female pro road racer dies while filming ‘Deadpool 2’
Paris Hilton: Women accusing ‘charming’ Trump of sex assault only want fame
3 fast facts about 'Queen of the South' season 2 episode 11
'Queen of the South' 'La Noche Oscura del Alma' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car