Melania refuses to hold Donald Trump’s hand again and why it matters

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy. Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

Melania Trump has once again refused to hold US President Donald Trump’s hand. From Israel, the first couple arrived in Rome on Tuesday and waved to the media upon stepping out of Air Force One.

The POTUS then tried to hold Melania’s hand, but she pulled away and fixed her hair instead. He resorted to put his hand on his wife’s back.

The rebuff in Rome happened a day after the first lady appeared to swat away the president’s hand in Israel. The Trumps are expected to meet with Pope Francis in what would be the POTUS’ first visit to the Vatican.

Why does it matter

Speaking to the Daily News, Florida-based consultant Lillian Glass said it looked like Melania does not want her current role as FLOTUS, and it shows. The body language expert added that she understood the first lady’s Israel snub as, perhaps, a “fear of flouting Orthodox customs in the Jewish holy land.”

But the latest snub, Glass pointed out, may speak to bigger issues behind the scenes. “They would know better than to do this type of behavior in public,” she said.

Patti Wood, also an expert in body language, shared her opinion, saying the FLOTUS’ gesture suggested she did not want to be treated by her husband like a child. She told the Independent there were many photos of the first couple where her response to his behaviour was hurt or anger.

The White House is yet to comment about the snubs in both Israel and Rome. Meanwhile, several news sites have various speculations as to why the first lady seems to avoid holding her husband’s hand while international media is watching.

The Daily Beast, for instance, blasted the headline: “Melania’s Swat Proves She Hates Donald Just As Much As We Do.” Whatever the reason, Melania’s hand swats are taking the social media by storm.

Netizens are quick to express their views about the first lady’s recent reactions every time her husband tries to hold her hand. Some viewed the swat as another sign the FLOTUS does not want her husband to touch her, with one Twitter user concluding it is possible she hates her husband more than America does.

“Melania looks like someone reluctantly serving out a community service sentencing for making a poor life choice,” another Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, one has called Melania the queen of hand shade.

