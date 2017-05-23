Meizu M5c targets the wise spenders looking for a reliable and long-lasting affordable mobile phone

Meizu
A shop assistant waits for customers at a Meizu store as Meizu MX3 smartphones are seen on display in the foreground, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province June 16, 2014. REUTERS/STRINGER

Meizu is the world's 11th largest mobile phone manufacturer though the name may not immediately ring a bell. Regardless, it does offer sensible phones such as the Meizu M5c, one of many mid-range devices that packs features and can last for a day while adding a touch of flare with lively colored plastic shells.

Meizu has properly covered the global market, serving Australia, Europe and the United States. Some other Meizu models are already out in the market such as the Meizu E2, Meizu M6, and the Meizu M5 Note. The Meizu M5c is expected to hit the Australian market soon though there is no official word on pricing and the actual date of availability.

The Meizu M5c is a 5-inch plastic phone available in several alluring designs. According to Meizu M-Series president Li Nan, they purposely fabricated the device for the international market to enjoy. That would be in reference to the compact mold of the Meizu M5c that is affordable and something pegged to last a day.

Meizu M5c official specs

The Meizu M5c boasts of a 5-inch (720x1080 pixels) fully laminated display and backed by a 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex SoC clocked at 1.3 GHz. It is further supported by 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD up to 128 GB), an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing shooter, dual-SIM capable and a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery.

Aside from those features, the Meizu M5c will also be one of the first global phones to showcase the Meizu’s Flyme 6 custom interface. Among the things that this modified Android interface can do include providing users a more colourful, intuitive and helpful way of planning events and travel plans, Phone Bunch reported.

Basic phone made for street-smart spenders

As one can see from the specifications above, the Meizu M5c carries the bare essentials when it comes to offering sensible and street-smart devices. It is expected to get it share of attention, particularly the ones looking for an alternate phone or others looking to upgrade.

The official price for the Meizu M5c should be interesting though most are already branding it as an affordable device. With Meizu magnificently blending in various shades (black, gold, pink, blue and red) with the plastic shell, the light (135 g) device should be something lush to have – particularly the ones who prefer colorful fashion statements for their gadgets.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
