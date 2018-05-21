Meghan Markle’s feminist campaign at 12 years old [VIDEO]

By @chelean on
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex, more commonly known as Meghan Markle, is a proud feminist, according to her profile on the official UK Royal website. And it’s not just a new role that she’s tackling; she has been a feminist for a long time. She even successfully lobbied for a company to change its sexist language at just 12 years old.

 

“I am proud to be a woman and a feminist,” Meghan was quoted on her profile page. Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex on Saturday following her wedding to Prince Harry, who was conferred the dukedom of Sussex by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

 

“From a young age, The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work. Aged 11, she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid,” her page reads.

It was referring to a dishwashing commercial she watched in school with her classmates. The brand used a sexist language in the ad, and young Meghan took it upon herself to have the company change it to be more inclusive. Nickelodeon filmed a segment of that for its Nick News back in the day.

Her Royal page also listed her past charitable works, which date back even before she reached fame in Hollywood as an actress. “These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women’s empowerment.”

Harry and Meghan married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Hours before their wedding, Harry was given additional titles by Her Majesty. He is also now the Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, making Meghan a countess and a baroness as well.

