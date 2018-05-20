Prince Harry-Meghan Markle royal wedding: Pictures, details and their new titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Hours before their wedding on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II conferred the dukedom to her grandson.
Harry’s titles are now Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. And by her marriage to him, Meghan is now a member of the British royal family and is therefore styled as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. She is also Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.
The couple married on Saturday at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle where thousands of well-wishers gathered outside to see a glimpse of the bride and groom and their illustrious guests. Despite previous speculations that they might not attend the wedding, the Queen and Prince Philip were present. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, accompanied her to the church, while Harry’s father, Prince Charles, walked Meghan down the aisle.
The bride was escorted by her bridesmaids and page boys, which include Harry’s nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, conducted the service, while Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, performed the ceremony. The Most Reverend Michael Curry, who is the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, delivered the sermon. Harry’s maternal aunt Baroness Fellowes also delivered a reading.
The church was graced with music from two choirs, an orchestra and trumpeters. The orchestra, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green, was made of musicians from BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra. The gospel group Kingdom Choir, conducted by Karen Gibson, performed a powerful and harmonious rendition of “Stand by Me” at the ceremony as well.
What the bride and groom wore
Harry and his brother and best man, Prince William, both wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals. The page boys wore miniature versions of the frockcoat.
Meghan wore a simple yet elegant open white gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller. The dress has a bateau neckline and three-quarter sleeves with its lines extending towards the back where the train flows in folds.
As Meghan’s wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth represented with her, her five-metre-long silk tulle veil has the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth countries united in one floral composition. It also has Wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and the California Poppy, which is her birthplace’s State flower.
Her veil was held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by Her Majesty. The tiara, made in 1932, has a centre detachable brooch of 10 diamonds dating from 1893. It is made of diamonds and platinum and formed as a flexible band of eleven sections paved with small diamonds.
Meghan wore earrings and bracelet from Cartier, while her shoes from Givenchy.
Prince Harry handpicks Meghan’s bouquet
Before his bride walked down the aisle, Harry made sure Meghan has the loveliest flowers for her bouquet. He handpicked several blooms from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bespoke bouquet designed by Philippa Craddock. The flowers include Forget-Me-Nots, which were the favourite of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales; scented sweet peas; lily of the valley; astilbe; jasmine and astrantia; and sprigs of myrtle, all bound by a raw silk ribbon.
Click on the picture above to see some of the most memorable shots of the day.