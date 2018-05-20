Prince Harry-Meghan Markle royal wedding: Pictures, details and their new titles

George Clooney greets Serena Williams as Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre look on in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Windsor, Britain May 19, 2018.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

The Duchess of York arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018.

Actress Cressida Bonas arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018.

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank take their seats in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Princess Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Windsor, Britain May 19, 2018.

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the bridesmaids at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Doria Ragland, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding. leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Doria Ragland takes her seat in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of her daughter Meghan Markle to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Hours before their wedding on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II conferred the dukedom to her grandson.

Harry’s titles are now Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. And by her marriage to him, Meghan is now a member of the British royal family and is therefore styled as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. She is also Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. NEIL HALL/Pool via Reuters

The couple married on Saturday at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle where thousands of well-wishers gathered outside to see a glimpse of the bride and groom and their illustrious guests. Despite previous speculations that they might not attend the wedding, the Queen and Prince Philip were present. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, accompanied her to the church, while Harry’s father, Prince Charles, walked Meghan down the aisle.

Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Earl of Wessex during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle Windsor, Britain May 19, 2018. Owen Humphreys/Pool via Reuters

The Prince of Wales and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, depart from St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Owen Humphreys/Pool via Reuters

The bride was escorted by her bridesmaids and page boys, which include Harry’s nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, conducted the service, while Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, performed the ceremony. The Most Reverend Michael Curry, who is the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, delivered the sermon. Harry’s maternal aunt Baroness Fellowes also delivered a reading.

Bridesmaids and Page Boys during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Windsor, Britain May 19, 2018. Owen Humphreys/Pool via Reuters

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, gives an address during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Owen Humphreys/Pool via Reuters

The church was graced with music from two choirs, an orchestra and trumpeters. The orchestra, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green, was made of musicians from BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra. The gospel group Kingdom Choir, conducted by Karen Gibson, performed a powerful and harmonious rendition of “Stand by Me” at the ceremony as well.

What the bride and groom wore

Harry and his brother and best man, Prince William, both wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals. The page boys wore miniature versions of the frockcoat.

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his brother and best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. LAUREN HURLEY/Pool via Reuters

Meghan wore a simple yet elegant open white gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller. The dress has a bateau neckline and three-quarter sleeves with its lines extending towards the back where the train flows in folds.

As Meghan’s wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth represented with her, her five-metre-long silk tulle veil has the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth countries united in one floral composition. It also has Wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and the California Poppy, which is her birthplace’s State flower.

Her veil was held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by Her Majesty. The tiara, made in 1932, has a centre detachable brooch of 10 diamonds dating from 1893. It is made of diamonds and platinum and formed as a flexible band of eleven sections paved with small diamonds.

Handout picture issued by the Royal Household of Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau, which is being worn by Meghan Markle for her wedding to Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Royal Collection Trust/handout via via Reuters

Meghan wore earrings and bracelet from Cartier, while her shoes from Givenchy.

Prince Harry handpicks Meghan’s bouquet

Before his bride walked down the aisle, Harry made sure Meghan has the loveliest flowers for her bouquet. He handpicked several blooms from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bespoke bouquet designed by Philippa Craddock. The flowers include Forget-Me-Nots, which were the favourite of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales; scented sweet peas; lily of the valley; astilbe; jasmine and astrantia; and sprigs of myrtle, all bound by a raw silk ribbon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Andrew Matthews/Pool via Reuters

Click on the picture above to see some of the most memorable shots of the day.