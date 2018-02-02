Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for Endeavour Awards, makes first-ever royal speech

Meghan Markle, accompanied by her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, accompanied by her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry, visits the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, Britain, December 1, 2017. Reuters/Matt Dunham/Pool

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle joined him to on Thursday to celebrate the achievements of wounded members of the military. The engaged couple stunned in suits as they made an evening appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards Thursday in London where Markle took the podium for her first royal speech.

The “Suits” actress delivered a short speech and introduced the second award winner. Markle said she was “truly privileged” to be at the event.

Prince Harry’s fiancé looked confident as she presented the Celebrating Excellence Award to Royal Marine veteran Daniel Claricoates who has battled post-traumatic stress and "now works with children.” The 36-year-old wore an Alexander McQueen pantsuit for the event.

Along with her black suit, she opted for a white top and black pumps. She let her locks down and went for minimal makeup.

Harry, on the other hand, wore a smart blue suit and black tie. The couple was photographed as they were greeting guests during a pre-ceremony reception.

The event that celebrated the achievements of military members who took part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year was the couple’s official first evening appearance together since their engagement. Harry has served in the British Army. He is now helping wounded service members through the Invictus Games.

The prince also presented by announcing the winner of the Endeavour Fund Henry Worsley Prize. He said he was moved by the stories of those nominated. He considered himself fortunate enough to have the chance to meet several of those who take part in the endeavours he supports.

He added he is continually amazed by the “tenacity, fortitude and unshakable humour” displayed by everyone who sign up to run races, cross oceans, climb mountains or take on challenges. "You guys are truly awesome and society needs every single one of you, and it’s up to every single one of us in this room to provide those opportunities for you,” he said, according to USA Today.

Since the announcement of their engagement in November, Harry has been introducing his future spouse to different parts of the UK as well as to the causes that close to him. They visited Wales last month to meet with young students.

The pair has also headed to the Brixton district of London to visit a radio station which provides educational and training programs for teenagers. Markle will reportedly join the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

