Measles warning for Dubai to Melbourne travellers last week

By @chelean on
Measles
A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet is seen at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, February 26, 2015. Reuters/Brian Snyder

Passengers who flew with an Australian man from Dubai to Melbourne last week are being warned to be alert for measles symptoms. The man, who is dubbed as “extremely infectious,” flew the Emirates EK404 flight that landed in Melbourne on Jan.11.

The Emirates flight left Dubai on Jan. 10 at 9:20 a.m. and stopped in Singapore before arriving the next day at Tullamarine Airport around 9 a.m. The man, who is in his 30s, became unwell on the flight. He went straight home after his plane landed but then went to a hospital where he was diagnosed with measles. He has been isolated from other patients but now it is feared that his fellow passengers and airport travellers are carrying the same symptoms as he is.

“People who were at Melbourne Airport last Thursday (between approximately 9 a.m. and midday), particularly around the international baggage collection area, who develop illness over the next week should alert their doctor or hospital emergency department,” Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton said.

Measles, a very contagious and viral illness that causes skin rash and fever, can have fatal complications like pneumonia and encephalitis in young children and adults. It is the fifth highest cause of illness and death in children, according to Victoria’s Better Health channel.

It is rare in Australia because of the widespread use of the measles vaccine. Nevertheless, it can still spread to Australia from people coming from overseas. Hence, vaccination from the illness is important.

It has an incubation period of seven to 18 days, which means anyone who has it may develop symptoms from Thursday until the end of January. They may initially suffer from common cold symptoms, like runny nose, red eyes and a cough, and then they may then suffer from fever and rash, which normally begins three to seven days after the first symptoms.

The Health department is now working with airline officials to identify and contact other passengers on the flight, Brisbane Times reports. Those who develop symptoms are advised to call their GP or hospital before arriving so they could reduce the risk of contact with other patients.

