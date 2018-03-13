Measles alert: 1 confirmed case from AirAsia KL-Melbourne flight, 1 in VIC

By @chelean on
A measles poster is seen at Venice Family Clinic in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015.
A measles poster is seen at Venice Family Clinic in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

The Victoria Department of Health and Human Services has issued a measles alert after two confirmed cases of the infectious disease in Melbourne were found. The first case visited a number of places across Melbourne, while the second was on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne last week.

Case 2 was a middle-aged Australian man who fell ill on AirAsia flight D7241 from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne on March 7 from 9:30 a.m. until midday. He was also at Tullamarine Airport at that time. He went straight to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with measles.

The first case happened earlier this month. An infected woman travelled around Melbourne and some parts of Victoria from March 3, Saturday, to March 7, Wednesday.

She was at the following places on the given date:

  • March 3: Flinders Backpackers (Elizabeth Street, Melbourne), Flinders Street Railway Station, tram routes 16 and 96 to and from St Kilda beach, and St Kilda beach
  • March 4: Flinders Backpackers, Coles Central (flinders and Elizabeth St), McDonalds (Elizabeth St)
  • March 5: Flinders Backpackers, Phillip Island: Nobbies Visitor Centre Café
  • March 6: Flinders Backpackers, Westpac bank (Elizabeth Street), Medicare office (Galleria Shopping Centre, Bourke Street)
  • March 7: Flinders Backpackers, multiple sites along the Great Ocean Road between Geelong and Warnambool

Those who were at the mentioned places on the said dates and were at the same flight are asked to look out for signs and symptoms compatible with measles. They should alert their doctor or emergency department before going to the hospital or clinic if they develop illness over the next week. As measles is a highly infectious viral disease, other secondary cases may also occur in susceptible people.

The disease has an incubation period of between seven and 18 days, with an average of 14 days from exposure to rash. The illness usually begins with runny nose, red eyes, cough, or common cold symptoms, followed by fever and rash. People who were born during or since 1966 and who do not have documented evidence of receiving two doses of measles vaccine are at risk.

Anyone who suspects they have acquired measles should immediately contact the Department of Health and Human Services’ Communicable Disease and Prevention and Control Section on 1300 651 160.

Related
Join the Discussion
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James free agency: Cavs star impressed by young Lakers
Returning Novak Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells Masters
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return on Thursday
Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star could miss extended time
Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star could miss extended time
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Vikings’ star Alexander Ludwig wins best actor award
‘Outlander’ season 4: Streets closed for filming in Scotland
Elon Musk names Kanye West when asked who he's inspired by
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: Why they aren’t close friends yet
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 13-14: Nikki gets busted
'The Young and the Restless' March 13-14 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Orville' season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘The Orville’ season 2: New pictures of production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car