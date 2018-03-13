Research reports almost 5 percent of women aged 20-44 experienced major depression

By on
A woman holds her stomach at the last stages of her pregnancy in Bordeaux April 28, 2010.
A woman holds her stomach at the last stages of her pregnancy in Bordeaux April 28, 2010. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

Almost 5 percent of women between the ages of 20 and 44 have experienced major depression, a new research reports. Another 4 percent of females in the same age group have suffered minor depression.

Less than a third of women suffering with major depression were being treated with antidepressants. Just 20 percent of those who experienced minor depression had been given an antidepressant, according to a study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Several women experienced depression during and after pregnancy. The researchers found that almost 13 percent of women suffered with major depression during pregnancy.

A number of serious outcomes have been linked to depression during pregnancy. These included the mother's tendency to self-harm, early delivery and inadequate mother-child bonding.

Over half of women who have depression during pregnancy also had depression before pregnancy. It would be ideal to get a treatment plan in place beforehand.

Study senior author Dr Alexander Butwick from Stanford University School of Medicine in California said depression also impacts women of childbearing years who are not pregnant. He warned that uncontrolled depression may have an impact on a woman and her pregnancy outcome. Butwick said anyone who is aware of a problem beforehand will have the luxury of time to plan.

Having high blood pressure and smoking were factors linked with major depression. Having a high school education or less was a factor with a statistically significant link to minor depression. But Butwick, an associate professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine, said these associations must not be considered as risk factors for depression as further study is needed.

Data from a nationally representative survey of health and nutritional status in the United States was included in the study. The data is constantly collected in two-year cycles, and the researchers looked at 2007 to 2014 for the study, HealthDay reports.

Meanwhile, a recent review of research titled "Living High and Feeling Low: Altitude, Suicide, and Depression" was published in the journal Harvard Review of Psychiatry. The findings suggested that when a person's residence is located in high-altitude areas, he may face a greater risk of major depressive disorder and suicide.

The study suggested that altitude may also affect other psychiatric conditions like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). "There are significant regional variations in the rates of major depressive disorder and suicide in the United States, suggesting that sociodemographic and environmental conditions contribute," Kious and co-authors stated in the review.

Related
Join the Discussion
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James free agency: Cavs star impressed by young Lakers
Returning Novak Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells Masters
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return on Thursday
Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star could miss extended time
Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star could miss extended time
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Vikings’ star Alexander Ludwig wins best actor award
‘Outlander’ season 4: Streets closed for filming in Scotland
Elon Musk names Kanye West when asked who he's inspired by
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: Why they aren’t close friends yet
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 13-14: Nikki gets busted
'The Young and the Restless' March 13-14 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Orville' season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘The Orville’ season 2: New pictures of production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car