‘MasterChef Australia’ 2017 Season 9 Episode 14: Missing core ingredient maple syrup sends Team Green to elimination

In “MasterChef Australia” 2017 Season 9’s 14th episode, four teams, Red, Yellow, Blue and Green, competed in a relay challenge, where each member had 15 minutes of cooking time, and 45 seconds to pass instructions to the next cook.

The chosen captains were Diana for Team Red, Benjamin for Team Yellow, Tamara for Team Blue and Benita for Team Green. The captains were asked to choose a dish that would feature maple syrup. Diana and Benjamin opted for Maple Ice Cream desserts. Benita and Tamara chose the savoury options, Singaporean Chilli Crab and Prawns for Team Green and Asian Sticky Pork Belly with Bao Buns and Slaw for Team Blue. Benita’s team got confused with her choice of dish during changeovers.

This happened especially when Benita decided to replace palm sugar with the syrup at the very start of the cook. Team Red’s jelly element played spoilsport, which the team failed to plate up at the last moment. Team Yellow provided improvements to their dish. Team Blue’s Michelle, who was in the third spot, faltered and struggled throughout and made a mess of the elements that were going into their dishes. This in fact forced the last two members to salvage the dish. Teams Red and Yellow were4 greatly applauded despite their failure to plate up the jelly.

Diana was praised for her leadership skills and for organising her entire team’s dish. Team Blue’s dish was criticised by the judges as they had overcooked the pork. However, it was Team Green who was sent to elimination as the team could not highlight the core ingredient, maple syrup. The judges couldn’t detect the maple flavour despite the team using all of the syrup during the cooking. Just prior to this episode, contestant Eloise Praino took part in an Immunity Challenge cook-off against professional chef Charlie Carrington.

The 32-year-old Eloise, who is a graduate law clerk by profession, shocked everyone as she emerged as the winner. Charlie said that there is no shame in this upset loss to the amateur contestant. While Charlie received a total score of 21 out of 30 for his Midnight Snack, Eloise’s Chocolate and Peanut Butter dessert scored a whopping 28 out of 30. It was evident from the start that Charlie was out of his comfort zone when Eloise was given the choice between two pantries, healthy and indulgent.

Eloise chose indulgent and Charlie was worried. Read 'MasterChef Australia' 2017 Season 9 Episode 13: Eloise Praino uses iSi gun and cream to win first immunity pin to know how Eloise won the first Immunity Pin.