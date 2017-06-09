‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Xbox One, PS4 patch 1.08: List of changes players should be aware of

“Mass Effect: Andromeda” patch 1.08 is live now, and it includes certain big changes for Xbox One and PS4. The patch has made certain interesting tweaks in certain key areas of the game. “Andromeda” has received mixed to average reviews from critics and gamers.

The rollout of the patch included the game going offline. BioWare has increased the options available in the character creator. Players now have greater control over Ryder’s appearance.

There is a greater range of skin tones available and also a new complexion option. Two new heads have also been added, one female and one male. All hairstyles for both sexes have been unlocked, and a new bald option has been added. The romance system and character creator are two major areas where changes have been made.

The new changes brought by the patch will allow players to adjust their look mid-game even when they are onboard the Tempest. One can also keep the default appearance of Alec Ryder, not base his appearance on one’s custom Ryder. Romance options have also been added; now Jaal can be chased by Ryder. Relationships with crew members are a cherished part of the game, and the developer has paid a lot of attention in getting them right. In fact, BioWare spoke to members of the LGBTQ community within the studio as well as outside.

“Scott Ryder did not have a same-sex squadmate available as a romance option, nor could the achievement for completing three romances be achieved with only male same-sex partners. And as the angara have expressed their fluidity in how they perceive gender, it seemed only natural that Scott could have a relationship with Jaal. However, we understand that a character’s orientation is an important part of what makes them feel real,” the BioWare Blog states.

Changes were made as per feedback received from members of the LGBTQ community, and that makes a lot of sense for the angara, Jaal and Scott. Apart from this, cryo pod points and nexus levels are now retroactively granted. Issues have been fixed with Nomad upgrades Shield Crafting quest. Hainly Abrams dialogues have been adjusted to change the flow of information she discusses with Ryder. Vendorrs can now sell weapon augmentations for single-shot fire, burst fire and automatic fire. Vendors can now also carry weapon mods for level 60-71 players.

The patch has brought improved clarity on descriptions for augmentations. The Beam Emitter augmentation now makes guns fire a constant beam. The Plasma Charge system now works properly for shotguns. The “Mass Effect: Andromeda” patch 1.08 has also added experimental support for Dolby Vision™ technology for PC, writes Express.