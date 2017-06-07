'Mass Effect: Andromeda' getting fixes and improved male romance with patch 1.08

Mass Effect Andromeda Characters
Mass Effect: Andromeda characters in the second official cinematic trailer. YouTube/ Mass Effect

BioWare knows it has to start somewhere to somehow get "Mass Effect: Andromeda" back on track, and that all starts with the upcoming patch 1.08. Bugs and fixes will expectedly lead the list but an interesting expanded male romance involving "Scott Ryder" should be equally interesting. 

For those who have played "Mass Effect: Andromeda," "Scott Ryder" did not have a same-sex squadmate available as a romance option according to the BioWare blog. With the intent of completing the three romances, patch 1.08 addresses the issue where "Scott" may now possibly spark a fling with "Jaal."

The upcoming change for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" hopes to make it more realistic, seeing how relationships among crew members can spice up other facets of the game. BioWare adds that they made the necessary consultations with members of the LGBTQ community in an effort to make sure that they cover all bases before carrying out the modifications. 

Beyond that, a look at the release notes for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" patch 1.08 shows more notable improvements ahead. That included expanded options in the character creation, "Nomad" upgrades to "Shield Crafting," improvement to vendors such as the ability to carry weapons and modifications to other artillery. Even the dialogue involving "Ryder" and "Hainly Abram" underwent improvements. 

Likewise expected are further improvements to game performance and visuals. BioWare did address that with previous updates though there is still room for improvement. The point of it all is that the company has not given up on improving the game and the updates being made are small steps towards nullifying the negative image "Mass Effect: Andromeda" initially gave. 

As mentioned in a previous post, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" paled when compared to previous game installments. BioWare had intended to start anew but that intent somehow overlooked certain parts of the game which resulted in plenty of disappointed gamers.

One previous update was addressing the missing "Quarian" race, something that may eventually be addressed through via future DLC for "Mass Effect: Andromeda." With new features coming out, it seems BioWare has decided to address game issues and improve on features at the same time. 

In the same post, it was mentioned that BioWare planned to prioritize the bugs and tackle game improvements later on. After huddling up, it may be possible that they have identified the areas that need improvement and added a pinch of improvements to the features that would delight gamers.  "Mass Effect: Andromeda" is currently available on the PS4, Xbox One and PC.

