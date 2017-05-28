'Mass Effect Andromeda' latest news: Missing 'Quarian' race finally coming via DLC

Mass Effect: Andromeda
Image showing Pathfinder and Sara Ryder. Facebook/BioWare

BioWare may have not completely given up on "Mass Effect: Andromeda" with hints of a new "Quarian" Race DLC possibly coming soon. This is with reference to the missing race for the game which should somehow patch things up for the game’s shortcomings. 

Suggestions of the "Quarian" race coming to "Mass Effect: Andromeda" originated from the latest APEX briefing, Eurogamer reports. This is tied up to the semi-regular multiplayer events for the action-role-playing video game where there are small lumps following the investigations to the kett and Remnant enemies.

The mission would involve a Remnant observatory where the transmitted data sounds a lot like a quarian ark from the official site.

"...trying to boost the signal. Unknown if... tech seems to be helping even if we don't know the... back to Keelah Si'yah. ...way home."

The dig seems interesting though most are advised to take it with a grain of salt for now. It could be a minor one though it would be interesting if "Mass Effect: Andromeda" players would be able to get to play the quarian race. 

With that left uncertain, a potential DLC release for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" doesn’t add up. BioWare recently announced that they were putting the game on hold and would instead focus on patching up the buggy game – particularly the multiplayer niche.

Then again, the quarian race could be limited to single-player campaigns which would technically be not covered. For now, all that is up in the air with BioWare mum on the matter. 

In all, BioWare is still dealing with a controversial game that has paled to previous "Mass Effect" installments. Most were bewildered on what BioWare opted for a new game installment rather than another installment to "Mass Effect 3."

Creative Director Mac Walters would eventually explain that they simply wanted the trilogy to end and star fresh, Attack of the Fan Boy reported. Game developers wanted something new and thus the Andromeda Galaxy was it, replacing the old Milky Way focus.

While the intent was good, there were hiccups that the BioWare team failed to address. Despite the setback, the company is expected to keep the "Mass Effect" IP afloat where the team is more than likely to figure out what went wrong. 

There is no timetable for that but the potential release of a DLC for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" comes a bit of a surprise. The spotting could be something but then again nothing. Better yet, the quarian race dish may be something game developers may have planned to use had it not for the problems that cropped up.

