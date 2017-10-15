'Lucifer' season 3 episode 3: Maze joins the hunt

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) will finally make her presence felt in “Lucifer” season 3 in episode 3. Just like Morningstar (Tom Ellis), his demon friend will also face some identity issues, which she will sort out in the next episode. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired already.

In the preview video released online [see below], Maze is upset about her role here on earth. She had an important position as a demon in Hell, but she doesn’t want to spend her time as a bar tender. So, the plot of the next episode will focus on the demon and her quest to find a suitable role.

Maze and Morningstar are basically stuck on earth. So, the demon wants to use her skills to do some meaningful work. With the skill set that she has, she will make an excellent bounty hunter, and that’s exactly the position LAPD offers her. The chase and action makes Maze absolutely love her new job.

The first target for the demon bounty hunter seems to be relatively easy. Then, Morningstar suggests she go after the “most challenging human” out there. Will she hunt the infamous Sinner Man?

No matter who Maze is hunting in the next episode, it will be a tough one even for her. There’s a lot of action in store for the character, but the fights also reveal a vulnerable spot of Maze. Demons have no soul, so if she dies she just ceases to exist. This outcome really scares her, and she confides her fears in Linda (Rachael Harris).

More action sequences from “Lucifer” season 3 episode 3 can be seen in the preview video posted on YouTube. With Maze going about her business in her own way, even Detective Chloe (Lauren German) will be concerned, and will try and help.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

