'Lucifer' season 2 gets TV slot in UK

“Lucifer” season 3 will now air on TV in the UK. FOX Network has picked up the show after its massive popularity in the US. The fans who are hooked to the series on Amazon Prime will be able to continue to watch it here.

FOX has not only acquired the rights to air the next season in UK, but also the rights for the first two seasons that will air in the country while the fans wait for the premiere of season 3, Digital Spy reports. The fans will be able to start watching the show from Aug. 31.

"‘Lucifer’ is ridiculously entertaining; part supernatural drama, part police procedural, part dark comedy; the series takes everything we think we know about the world's greatest villain and flips it upside down," Fox Networks UK entertainment president Toby Etheridge announced.

The TV series tells the tale of the Fallen Angel Morningstar (Tom Ellis) arriving on Earth, and living in Los Angeles. While there, he teams up with a detective to solve crimes. The fantasy element that is mainly focused on his fight against his father is the main story arc of the show.

The next season will begin right from where season 2 left off. Morningstar has grown back his wings, and he doesn’t know exacly why. While the devil tries to deal with this new addition to his body, he will also have to face a new arch-nemesis.

“Smallville” star Tom Welling will be playing the new antagonist on the show - police lieutenant Marcus Pierce. Morningstar is in love with detective Chloe (Lauren German), but their relationship at the moment is complicated. The new character also has a crush on the detective, and he will compete with the devil for her affection.

“Lucifer” season 3 airs on Oct. 2 in the US.