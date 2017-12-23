Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online

Dec 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes the ball to Lakers center Brook Lopez (11) over New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

Dec 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes the ball to Lakers center Brook Lopez (11) over New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hunger

Los Angeles Lakers (11-19) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (16-16) at the Staples Center on Saturday evening (Sunday AEDT). It will be the last stop before the Christmas Eve holiday and Monday's Christmas Day showdowns pitting the young Lakers against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers, among others.

The Lakers suffered a 113-106 loss to the Warriors at the Oracle Arena Friday evening. They will have less than 24 hours to prepare for the Blazers, a team that's on a three-game losing streak. Damian Lillard, who missed Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a hamstring strain, will sit out Saturday's tie in L.A.

Lillard, averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists in his sixth season with the Blazers, injured his hamstring during Wednesday's defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. According to ESPN, Lillard is expected back for Portland's next home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

The Lakers continue to ride on the momentum of rookie Kyle Kuzma, who dropped 27 points against the Warriors on Friday. Kuzma had posted a career-high 38 points Wednesday when the Lakers snapped the Houston Rockets' 14-game winning streak. In some positive news, rookie point guard Lonzo Ball had the best shooting night of his career Friday as he made five three-pointers in his 24-point effort.

Friday's game will be the second of three clashes between the Lakers and Blazers this season. The Blazers escaped with a 113-110 win on Nov. 2 when Damian Lillard made a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in the game. With that victory, the Blazers extended their winning streak over the Lakers to 13 games. Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live streaming, Lakers vs Blazers live streaming, Lakers live streaming and Blazers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23 (Sunday in Australia)

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 12:30 p.m. AEST (Saturday)

TV Channel: ESPN (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global)