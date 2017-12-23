Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle-Nerlens Noel swap discussed

Nerlens Noel trade, NBA Trade Deadline
Apr 7, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Nerlens Noel (3) and San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon (3) go for a loose ball during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks have discussed a potential trade involving Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel, according to a new report. Noel, drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013, has struggled to get off the bench for Rick Carlisle's Mavericks team. 

While Randle becomes a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) in July, Nerlens Noel becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) over the summer. This past offseason, Dallas and Noel failed to reach a contract extension.

Noel entered the summer as RFA and reportedly turned down a four-year deal worth US$70 million (AU$88 million). Noel, projected to be an elite rim protector in the NBA, eventually signed a one-year qualifying offer worth US$4.1 million (AU$5.1 million) to stay in Dallas though the 2017-18 season.

The Lakers, per several reports, don't plan to offer Randle a max-level contract in July. If the two parties fail to reach an extension, Randle could follow Noel's example and sign a qualifying offer. 

Lakers Trade News: Could Nerlens Noel be headed to LA?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers and Mavs have held talks on a potential Randle-Noel swap. The NBA Trade Deadline is on Feb. 8. 

“One conversation the Lakers did have, some initial talks, about Julius Randle, was with Dallas. He’s from Dallas, and Dallas is a team now that’s trying to accumulate some young assets. Nerlens Noel was a player who they sort of loosely had some conversations about. The Noel injury, though, essentially ended those. Noel would actually have to agree to a trade to L.A," Wojnarowski said ESPN’s Full Court Press, which aired during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday

Silver Screen & Roll opines that Lakers would be better off waiting for Noel in free agency. "If the Lakers were truly interested in Noel, they could wait until next summer, when he hits unrestricted free agency. Because of his poor play this season and the lack of cap space around the league, Noel could be a bargain in free agency come next summer."

Julius Randle is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in his fourth season with the Lakers. Randle skipped 81 games as a rookie due to a leg injury. Nerlens Noel, too, missed his entire rookie season to recover from knee surgery. Noel has had six healthy DNPs this season which includes six games where he played less than 10 minutes. Stay tuned for the latest Lakers Trade News.

