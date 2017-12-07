Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online

The Philadelphia 76ers (13-10) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (8-15) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (Friday in Australia). It will be the second encounter between highly touted rookie point guards, Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball, after the Nov. 15 game when Sixers beat the Lakers 115-109 on the road.

At the previous meeting, Sixers big man Joel Embiid enjoyed a career-best tally of 46 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 blocks and dazzled the crowd the Staples Center, receiving cheers from the partisan Los Angeles crowd. Simmons, the favourite to win the Rookie of the Year ward, outplayed Ball, posting 18 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds and 5 steals as opposed to the Lakers rookie's a tally of 2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The young Lakers team is coming off a five-game losing streak which included winnable games against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings. Against their three pacific division rivals, the Lakers blew comfortable leads entering the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. On Sunday, however, the Lakers got thumped 118-95 by the top-seeded Houston Rockets at home.

A year ago, the Lakers lost 14 of their 16 games in December. Coach Luke Walton is hoping to avoid a similar skid this season. "Hopefully we win some of these games this time. But I definitely learned from that. ... The most important thing for us going into this stretch is continuing to know where our priorities are as far as what we're trying to do and where we're trying to get to. As long as we keep doing certain things, we'll come out stronger on the other side," Walton said ahead of Thursday's game.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are coming off a 115-101 loss to Phoenix, after ending up on the wrong end of a scoring explosion from Devin Booker, who 46 points for the Suns. Sixers coach Brett Brown believes the team could have won the game despite Booker's season-high performance.

"A game like this is without a doubt a missed opportunity. When you have a goal to make the playoffs, we're all going to look at somebody that's like -- pick a number -- 41-41 or 42-40. It's going to be that close. And you only have so many times that you're able to poke yourself in the eye. Tonight was one of those for us here at home, and we walk out of this gym not feeling great at all about very much of what we did," Brown said after his team's loss on Monday.

After visiting the Philadelphia 76ers, Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers will continue its four-game East road trip with visits to the Charlotte Hornets (Saturday), New York Knicks (Tuesday) and Cleveland Cavaliers (next Thursday) before returning home to host the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 18. Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming, Lakers vs Sixers live streaming, and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Sixers live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7 (Friday in Australia)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Thursday)

TV Channel: NBA TV (Global), CSNB, TWC SN (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)