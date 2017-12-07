Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons
Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) and center Joel Embiid (21) slap hands after a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher

The Philadelphia 76ers (13-10) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (8-15) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (Friday in Australia). It will be the second encounter between highly touted rookie point guards, Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball, after the Nov. 15 game when Sixers beat the Lakers 115-109 on the road.

At the previous meeting, Sixers big man Joel Embiid enjoyed a career-best tally of 46 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 blocks and dazzled the crowd the Staples Center, receiving cheers from the partisan Los Angeles crowd. Simmons, the favourite to win the Rookie of the Year ward, outplayed Ball, posting 18 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds and 5 steals as opposed to the Lakers rookie's a tally of 2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The young Lakers team is coming off a five-game losing streak which included winnable games against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings. Against their three pacific division rivals, the Lakers blew comfortable leads entering the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. On Sunday, however, the Lakers got thumped 118-95 by the top-seeded Houston Rockets at home.

A year ago, the Lakers lost 14 of their 16 games in December. Coach Luke Walton is hoping to avoid a similar skid this season. "Hopefully we win some of these games this time. But I definitely learned from that. ... The most important thing for us going into this stretch is continuing to know where our priorities are as far as what we're trying to do and where we're trying to get to. As long as we keep doing certain things, we'll come out stronger on the other side," Walton said ahead of Thursday's game. 

Meanwhile, the Sixers are coming off a 115-101 loss to Phoenix, after ending up on the wrong end of a scoring explosion from Devin Booker, who 46 points for the Suns. Sixers coach Brett Brown believes the team could have won the game despite Booker's season-high performance.

"A game like this is without a doubt a missed opportunity. When you have a goal to make the playoffs, we're all going to look at somebody that's like -- pick a number -- 41-41 or 42-40. It's going to be that close. And you only have so many times that you're able to poke yourself in the eye. Tonight was one of those for us here at home, and we walk out of this gym not feeling great at all about very much of what we did," Brown said after his team's loss on Monday.

After visiting the Philadelphia 76ers, Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers will continue its four-game East road trip with visits to the Charlotte Hornets (Saturday), New York Knicks (Tuesday) and Cleveland Cavaliers (next Thursday) before returning home to host the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 18. Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming, Lakers vs Sixers live streaming, and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Sixers live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7 (Friday in Australia)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Thursday)
TV Channel: NBA TV (Global), CSNB, TWC SN (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)

Related
Join the Discussion
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Caitriona Balfe teases finale episode
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ behind-the-scenes video
'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds cast as Detective Pikachu in Pokemon movie
New 'Injustice 2' trailer shows big-shot superhero Atom
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Sansa's challenge without Littlefinger
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Sophie Turner confirms 2019 premiere
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 9 preview: Victoria needs help
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Rumple makes a deal
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car