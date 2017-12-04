Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson

December 3, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) moves the ball aainst Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) and center Nene Hilario (42) during the second half at Staples Center.

December 3, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) moves the ball aainst Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) and center Nene Hilario (42) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-10), Charlotte Hornets (8-13) and Brooklyn Nets (8-14) are interested in trading for Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson, according to a new report. The Lakers (8-15) could potentially make Clarkson available ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline.

It's no secret that the new Lakers front office, led by Magic Johnson, is trying to clear cap room for two max-level superstars in July's free agency period. Though it's not mandatory for the Lakers to trade Clarkson to execute their 2018 NBA Free Agency plans, Johnson & Co. could be forced to make tough decisions in the near future. Clarkson is owed approximately US$26 million (AU$34 million) over the last two years of his contract.

According to Blasting News, the Hornets, Nets and Blazers are keen to explore a potential Jordan Clarkson trade.

"Per sources close to situation, the Lakers are already at the exploratory stage with several teams for a potential deal centered on Clarkson. No deal is imminent at the moment, but negotiations tend to gain more traction days before the trade deadline. The Blazers, Hornets and Nets are considered possible suitors for Clarkson, who has two years and $25 million left on his contract after this season," read a recent report.

Lakers Trade News: Jordan Clarkson gone by deadline?

In June, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz tweeted that the Lakers "are not just open-minded to trading Jordan Clarkson, as has been reported, but are actively seeking out offers."

Clarkson, drafted No. 46 overall in 2014, is averaging 14.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in his fourth season with the Lakers. Though Clarkson is shooting at a career-high clip from the field, the point guard is reportedly unhappy with his playing time under Lakers coach Luke Walton. Clarkson is averaging a career-low 22.8 minutes per game, playing back-up to rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

Besides hometown star Paul George, the likes of LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and Isaiah Thomas will enter free agency next July. The Lakers could potentially sign two of the aforementioned stars to pair with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle. Stay tuned for the latest Lakers Trade News.