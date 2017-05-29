Lewis Hamilton feels Ferrari wanted Sebastian Vettel to win Monaco Grand Prix

By @saihoops on
Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain has a tyre change during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix, March 26, 2017. Reuters/Brandon Malone

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is of the opinion that Ferrari wanted Sebastian Vettel to win Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. Vettel beat teammate Kimi Raikkonen to victory after the Finn started from pole position and led for the first 34 laps of the race. 

With the victory, Vettel extended his FIA World Drivers' Championship lead to 25 points ahead of the second-placed Hamilton. Vettel would have received seven fewer points if he had finished Sunday's race at No. 2.

Raikkonen led for 34 laps before receiving a call to pit for fresh tyres. The 37-year-old ran into heavy traffic upon returning to the track, giving Vetel enough time to build up a significant lead. Five laps later, Vettel pitted but returned to the track ahead of teammate Raikkonen. In the eyes of on-air commentators, it was a clear-cut strategy by Ferrari to put Vettel in the best possible position to secure the world championship. 

Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s strategy designed to benefit Sebastian Vettel

Hamilton, the former three-time world champion, reckons catching up to Vettel would be even harder if Ferrari is favouring the German. "Well it's definitely not going to be easy. It's clear to me that Ferrari have chosen their No.1 driver, so they'll be pushing everything to make sure Sebastian is maximised on all of his weekends.  In strategy, that (Vettel's victory) doesn't happen. The leading car, it is very hard for him to get jumped unless the team decide to favour the other car, so it's great for him (Vettel)," Hamilton said after the Monaco GP, via ESPN.

Hamilton had a forgettable weekend in Monaco. After failing to make Q3 of Saturday's qualifying session, Hamilton finished seventh in Sunday's race to pick up six championship points. "We've definitely got to improve in understanding the car and do a better job. I am going to the factory this week. We are under no illusion, we are not perfect and we have still got areas to improve on. But we still believe we can win this thing. Twenty-five points is a long way away, it's hard to get just six points, but bit by bit we will try and chip away," said the Briton.

The 2017 Formula One season moves to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix from June 9-11. Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton won the last two races at the track.

Related
Join the Discussion
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Celtics, Sixers could swap picks, per new report
2017 French Open: World No 1 Angelique Kerber crashes out in first round
Bray Wyatt sends feelers to Matt Hardy, WWE match possibly happening
2017 French Open: Petra Kvitova wins comeback match after being stabbed
Lewis Hamilton feels Ferrari wanted Sebastian Vettel to win Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton feels Ferrari wanted Sebastian Vettel to win Monaco Grand Prix
Manny Pacquiao ready to fight Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather backs out
Manny Pacquiao ready to fight Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather backs out
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car