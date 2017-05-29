Lewis Hamilton feels Ferrari wanted Sebastian Vettel to win Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is of the opinion that Ferrari wanted Sebastian Vettel to win Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. Vettel beat teammate Kimi Raikkonen to victory after the Finn started from pole position and led for the first 34 laps of the race.

With the victory, Vettel extended his FIA World Drivers' Championship lead to 25 points ahead of the second-placed Hamilton. Vettel would have received seven fewer points if he had finished Sunday's race at No. 2.

Raikkonen led for 34 laps before receiving a call to pit for fresh tyres. The 37-year-old ran into heavy traffic upon returning to the track, giving Vetel enough time to build up a significant lead. Five laps later, Vettel pitted but returned to the track ahead of teammate Raikkonen. In the eyes of on-air commentators, it was a clear-cut strategy by Ferrari to put Vettel in the best possible position to secure the world championship.

Hamilton, the former three-time world champion, reckons catching up to Vettel would be even harder if Ferrari is favouring the German. "Well it's definitely not going to be easy. It's clear to me that Ferrari have chosen their No.1 driver, so they'll be pushing everything to make sure Sebastian is maximised on all of his weekends. In strategy, that (Vettel's victory) doesn't happen. The leading car, it is very hard for him to get jumped unless the team decide to favour the other car, so it's great for him (Vettel)," Hamilton said after the Monaco GP, via ESPN.

Hamilton had a forgettable weekend in Monaco. After failing to make Q3 of Saturday's qualifying session, Hamilton finished seventh in Sunday's race to pick up six championship points. "We've definitely got to improve in understanding the car and do a better job. I am going to the factory this week. We are under no illusion, we are not perfect and we have still got areas to improve on. But we still believe we can win this thing. Twenty-five points is a long way away, it's hard to get just six points, but bit by bit we will try and chip away," said the Briton.

The 2017 Formula One season moves to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix from June 9-11. Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton won the last two races at the track.