F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying: Kimi Raikkonen clinches pole position for Ferrari

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finished ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in Saturday's Monaco Grand Prix qualifying to clinch pole position for Sunday's race. It was Raikkonen's first pole since 2008 when he led from the front at the French Grand Prix.

In a shocking outcome, World Championship contender Lewis Hamilton finished 14th, missing out on Q3 for the first time since the Italian Grand Prix in 2013. Hamilton began the weekend as the favourite after topping Thursday morning Free Practice 1. However, his struggles began on Thursday afternoon and have continued since. "I have no grip. Something's not right with car. Can we sort it out? Can I come in?" Hamilton was heard saying on the team radio before the start of Q2.

Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton fails to qualify for Q3

After bringing the car out once again, Hamilton struggled with grip and tyre temperature. The Briton finally picked up the pace during his final lap of Q2 but McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne crashed and halted Hamilton's progress in the final sector. "I've got traffic and there's so much wrong with the car."

On Sunday, Vettel (104 points) will get to build a strong championship lead over Hamilton (98 points), who would have to drive the best race of his career to navigate traffic and finish in the podium. Raikkonen, currently fourth in the FIA World Championship table, wants to help his team build a lead in the constructors' race over Mercedes

"It's the best place to start tomorrow but it doesn't guarantee anything. I was very happy with the car. Things worked well and we had a good time. It was quite a nice and straightforward qualifying. I'm happy for myself and for the team," Raikkonen was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying results: Top 10

1st Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari), 2nd Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), 3rd Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 4th Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 5th Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull), 6th Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso), 7th Sergio Perez (Force India), 8th Romain Grosjean (Haas), 9th Jenson Button (McLaren), 10th Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren).