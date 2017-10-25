Lakers annoyed with Marcin Gortat's tweet about Lonzo Ball

Lakers vs Nuggets live streaming, Lonzo Ball
Sep 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves player Jeff Teague (0) in the second half during a preseason NBA basketball game at Honda Center. USA TODAY Sports / Richard Mackson

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken exception to a tweet by Marcin Gortat in which the Washington Wizards centre talks about how "John Wall will torture Lonzo Ball" when the teams meet on Wednesday. The Lakers will host the Wizards a few nights after nearly pulling off a remarkable comeback win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Gortat was reportedly responding to a video from LaVar Ball, in which Lonzo's father was quoted as saying: "Washington is coming in Wednesday? They better beware because Lonzo ain't losing again (this week)."

After Tuesday's practice session, Brandon Ingram and Ball and the team did not take too kindly to Gortat's tweet. "Yeah, of course we did (not like it). Everyone has social media, definitely saw it. The competitor in Lonzo, of course he didn't take it so well and, with his teammates behind him, we didn't take it so well."

Though the Wizards are overwhelming favourites to win on Wednesday, the young Lakers team, run by Ball, has played an exciting brand of basketball thus far and won't be pushovers for Wall & Co.

Lonzo Ball not shying away from John Wall challenge

Ball acknowledged that Wall, one of the best point guards in the sport, would be a tough match-up. However, he plans to compete tooth-and-nail with Wall and expects his teammates to have his back. "I already know my teammates have my back. So we're going to go out there, we're going to play and hopefully get a win. That's how I grew up, so that's normal for me. It's going to be a lot of fun. Like you say he's one of the best point guards in this league," Ball said. "So I'm just going to go out there and compete and see what happens."

The 2017-18 NBA season continues Wednesday (Thursday) in Australia as the Lakers host the Wizards, the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, the defending champions, host the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers are not projected to make the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car