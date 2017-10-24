Cleveland Cavaliers demote Dwyane Wade to bench role

By @saihoops on
Dwyane Wade
Oct 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (9) defends Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (7) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

Dwyane Wade will be coming off the bench for the first time in his illustrious career as the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to insert J.R. Smith into the starting unit. Wade, 35, joined the Cavs on a one-year veteran minimum contract during the offseason.

Wade and Cavs coach Tyronn Lue came to a unanimous decision Sunday, a day after Cleveland lost 114-93 to the Orland Magic. The Cavaliers trailed as much as 37 points in the game and Wade, a former NBA Finals MVP, scored just five points on 2/8 shooting.

"I just decided, earlier than later, just to get to the unit where I'd be more comfortable in and can probably be better with this team in that line-up. Why wait? Three games in, why wait? Wanted to get in there with those guys," Wade told reporters Monday.

Lue revealed that Wade preferred a line-up change after the team struggled to sustain offensive rhythm through the first three games. 

"We talked about it before we got here [that] it'd be a better fit with him coming off the bench. I know he'd been a starter his whole career, so we wanted to try to start him and give him that nod. He came to me and said, 'You know what, Coach? What you said was right. I'd be able to be featured more in the second unit and be able to handle the ball more, so let's make that move and make that adjustment.' That's what professionals do. No ego. He saw it was best for the team for him to come off the bench. It was his call, and here we are," said Lue, while praising Wade's decision to sacrifice for the greater good of the team.

Cleveland Cavaliers still playing without Isaiah Thomas

The Cavs' starting line-up has seen a transformation since the exit of star point guard Kyrie Irving.  The new look backcourt duo of Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade was viewed as a temporary arrangement until the return of the injured Isaiah Thomas. Since both Rose and Wade are not known for their perimeter shooting, several analysts felt the Cavs would be better off with a pairing of Thomas and Smith.

"I just wanted to give him a chance because he'd been a starter his whole career. To watch him with that first unit, we see how it worked out, and he came to me and just said, 'What you said was right. It's a better fit for me in the second unit.' For a future Hall of Famer and a guy that's won three NBA championships to come to the coach and see what's best for the team, that's big time," added Lue.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1) will host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday (Wednesday in Australia) at the Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs are still favoured to come out of the East and reach a fourth consecutive NBA Finals next June. 

