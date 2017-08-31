Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement

Feb 1, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots over the defense of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 125-97.

Feb 1, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots over the defense of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 125-97. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a final agreement on last week's Kyrie Irving trade. The teams reached a stalemate on the proposed trade after the Cavs sought an additional asset from the Celtics following their examination of Isaiah Thomas, who is rehabilitating from a chronic hip injury.

The Celtics will now send a 2020 second-round pick from the Miami Heat in addition to the previously agreed upon package of Thomas, Jae Crowder, Brooklyn's 2018 first round pick and Ante Ziziz in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

With legitimate concerns over Thomas' health, the Cavs began inquiring about the possibility to acquiring either Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum as additional compensation. As expected, the Celtics were unwilling to sweeten the deal with a player from their coveted young core. After ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Tuesday that the Cavs would be satisfied with an additional draft pick, the trade was completed late Wednesday.

"The Cavs are no longer seeking one of the Celtics' top young players, but they are still determined to land one of Boston's first-round picks as compensation, and the conversation has included second-round considerations, too, league sources said," Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving Trade: Boston Celtics get their new franchise star

While Irving is going to be thrust in as Boston's new franchise player, the Cavaliers would likely start the season without Thomas as their new starting point guard. The 5-foot-9 Thomas hasn't participated in any basketball-related activities since skipping most of the Easter Conference Finals series after he aggravated a previous hip injury. Thomas, however, dispelled fears about his health on Tuesday.

"There's never been an indication that I wouldn't be back, and there's never been an indication that this is something messing up my career. Maybe I am not going to be back as soon this season as everyone wants me to be, but I'm going to be back, and I'm going to be the same player again. No doctor has told me anything different than that," Thomas told ESPN, before assuring Cavs fans that they are getting an all-star.

Even though Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas are the headliners of the blockbuster trade, analysts feel that Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick could secure Cleveland's future in the aftermath of LeBron James' potential departure next summer. If James were to leave Cleveland, the Cavs could land their next franchise star through the draft.