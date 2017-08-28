Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

By @saihoops on
2017 NBA Draft, Lakers, Jayson Tatum
Mar 17, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Troy Trojans forward Juan Davis Jr. (4) during the first half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan

The proposed Kyrie Irving trade to Boston Celtics is still not a done deal. In the aftermath of Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas' physical exam with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Boston could be strong-armed into giving up more assets to acquire Irving. 

Last Tuesday, the Celtics agreed to send a haul of Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Irving. However, Cleveland has threatened to veto the trade without necessary revisions to the original agreement. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are expected to inquire about Jaylen Brown and/or Jayson Tatum before agreeing to the proposed deal.

“Now, Cleveland is going to try to inquire about a couple of the Celtics’ young players, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, who they tried to get in the original trade, that is very unlikely. But Boston still has a war chest of future first-round picks of their own, and some picks they control from other teams, and Cleveland is going to try to get one more of those to finalise this deal," the NBA insider told SportsCenter on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving trade: Would Boston give up Brown or Tatum? 

Brown and Tatum were both drafted No. 3 overall by the Celtics over the last two years. The young forwards comprise of Boston's cherished young core which also includes the likes of Marcus Smart, Guerschon Yabusele and Terry Rozier. Besides a battery of young talent, the Celtics also own a chest of draft picks that could potentially land them another Top-5 selection in the coming years. 

Isaiah Thomas' health could potentially trigger a standoff between the Eastern Conference rivals. On Saturday, Wojnarowski reported that the standoff could force "both organisations to weigh the consequences of letting the blockbuster trade implode."

Thomas, 28, was forced to skip most of May's conference finals series after aggravating a hip injury. Since then, the All-Star point guard has been resting his hip after Boston team doctors prescribed a summer regimen of rehabilitation. The undersized Thomas averaged a career-high tally of 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game last season. He finished fifth in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) ballot. 

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Conor McGregor's next fight: Five intriguing options
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton clinches third victory at Spa
Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks agree to one-year qualifying offer
2017 US Open: Andy Murray withdraws, joins high-profile absentees
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 6 live stream: 'Rest and Ricklaxation'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale: Big love making scene
'Animal Kingdom' season 2 finale 'Betrayal' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 3: Claire's kitchen troubles; 'Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ'
‘Outlander’ season 3: First look at Young Ian
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 28: Gary hides his injuries from Ukraine
'Coronation Street' Aug. 28 spoilers [SPOILERS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car