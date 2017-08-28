Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

Mar 17, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Troy Trojans forward Juan Davis Jr. (4) during the first half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Mar 17, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Troy Trojans forward Juan Davis Jr. (4) during the first half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan

The proposed Kyrie Irving trade to Boston Celtics is still not a done deal. In the aftermath of Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas' physical exam with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Boston could be strong-armed into giving up more assets to acquire Irving.

Last Tuesday, the Celtics agreed to send a haul of Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Irving. However, Cleveland has threatened to veto the trade without necessary revisions to the original agreement.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are expected to inquire about Jaylen Brown and/or Jayson Tatum before agreeing to the proposed deal.

“Now, Cleveland is going to try to inquire about a couple of the Celtics’ young players, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, who they tried to get in the original trade, that is very unlikely. But Boston still has a war chest of future first-round picks of their own, and some picks they control from other teams, and Cleveland is going to try to get one more of those to finalise this deal," the NBA insider told SportsCenter on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving trade: Would Boston give up Brown or Tatum?

Brown and Tatum were both drafted No. 3 overall by the Celtics over the last two years. The young forwards comprise of Boston's cherished young core which also includes the likes of Marcus Smart, Guerschon Yabusele and Terry Rozier. Besides a battery of young talent, the Celtics also own a chest of draft picks that could potentially land them another Top-5 selection in the coming years.

Isaiah Thomas' health could potentially trigger a standoff between the Eastern Conference rivals. On Saturday, Wojnarowski reported that the standoff could force "both organisations to weigh the consequences of letting the blockbuster trade implode."

Thomas, 28, was forced to skip most of May's conference finals series after aggravating a hip injury. Since then, the All-Star point guard has been resting his hip after Boston team doctors prescribed a summer regimen of rehabilitation. The undersized Thomas averaged a career-high tally of 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game last season. He finished fifth in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) ballot.