Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star could miss extended time

Boston Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving has hinted that he'll remain out for extended period to rest from the left knee soreness that forced him out of Sunday's 99-97 home defeat to the Indiana Pacers. Irving, a candidate for MVP this season, sat out of the 105-89 win over the Chicago Bulls last Monday due to the same injury.

"I think (rest) will probably be the best thing, just instead of kind of hoping it gets better over the two or three days that it usually does. It's aching a little bit more than I wanted it to now, so I'm taking the necessary time," Irving told reporters after the game against Indiana, via ESPN.

With the NBA Playoffs just a month away, the Celtics medical staff will reportedly take a cautious approach with Irving. The Celtics, who are three-and-a-half games above the third-seeded Indiana Pacers, are almost guaranteed to finish as a top-2 seed entering the postseason.

Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics guard not concerned

"I'm not concerned (about the injury). Where we are in the season, I'm pretty comfortable. I think that, competitively, I think that's more or less what I'm concerned about. When I actually do get back on the floor, I want to feel the level I expect myself to be at and I want to play at and being able to sustain it. Right now, I'm not able to do that. I just got to do that," said Irving, who was acquired by the Celtics via trade last September.

The Celtics were also without All-Star centre Al Horford (illness) and Jaylen Brown (concussion) as the Pacers bounced back from a 12-point deficit to win a rare game at the TD Garden. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see below), the Celtics management are confident that Irving's injury is tendinitis and not something that will force him to miss a chunk of games.

Kyrie Irving, a seventh-year guard out of Duke, is averaging 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in his first season with the Boston Celtics. In Irving's absence, Celtics coach Brad Stevens is expected to play Terry Rozier in the starting point guard position. Stay tuned for the latest Kyrie Irving injury update.