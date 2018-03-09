Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star won't be out for long

March 8, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks to the court after an injury during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena.

March 8, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks to the court after an injury during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is not expected to miss too many games after suffering an ankle injury on Thursday (Friday AEDT). Curry twisted his right ankle early in the first quarter during Golden State's 110-107 home victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Curry is "day-to-day" and will travel with the team during the two-game road trip to the Portland Trail Blazers (Friday) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Sunday). The report added that Curry re-injured the same ankle he tweaked in Atlanta nearly a week back. Curry didn't miss any action from the previous injury due to the three-day gap before the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Haynes added in the report that the Warriors medical staff was not worried about the extent of Curry's injury after evaluating the two-time MVP in the locker room. "After a thorough evaluation in the locker room, the Warriors decided not to let Curry return to action. Curry had his ankle retaped and performed functionality tests, but the organisation decided to exercise caution."

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star is "day-to-day"

As aptly described by ESPN, Curry suffered the injury after being fouled by Spurs guard Dejounte Murray while attempting a layup.

"Curry tweaked his troublesome right ankle driving left for a layup at the 9:38 mark of the first quarter with two Spurs around him. He limped into the tunnel grimacing in pain and frustration, then initially stayed in the game to shoot free throws before heading to the locker room. The team said he was getting re-taped and going through tests, then Curry didn't return -- but the Warriors are going to be cautious at this stage of the season with the playoffs beginning next month."

Stephen Curry, the primary reason for Golden State's three consecutive NBA finals appearances, also missed three weeks in December after spraining his left ankle. Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his ninth season with the Warriors. Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update.