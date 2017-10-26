Kris Dunn Injury Update: Bulls to bring PG off the bench

Kris Dunn was pencilled in to be the starting point guard for the Chicago Bulls this season. However, the second-year guard has missed the start of the 2017-18 NBA season due to a dislocated left index finger.

Though Dunn is expected to return to action in the near future, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg plans to reportedly bring him off the bench. In Dunn's absence, the Bulls have been starting Jerian Grant at point guard. Dunn, a former No. 5 overall pick, is happy to play behind Grant but hopes to reclaim his starting spot.

"I'm not trying to come back and just go for the starting spot. I want to come back, try to get my rhythm that I had going in the preseason, try to get confidence. Eventually, that's the goal (to start)," said Dunn, via The Chicago Tribune.

Jerian Grant trying to make starting spot his own

Grant, meanwhile, move in and out of the starting unit last season on a team that also included Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams and Isaiah Canaan. With those players out of the team, Grant became the default No. 2 option at the 1 spot. The Bulls acquired Dunn as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in the offseason. The Timberwolves sent Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen to Chicago in exchange for Butler and Justin Patton.

"I have done all right. I can do a lot better (as the starting point guard). Obviously last game, four turnovers is four too many. (Hoiberg) told me I started off the (Spurs) game well, but then (the pace died) down. Every game I have to fight for my position. I have to be able to lead this team because this year the point guard has a lot of responsibility," said Grant, after Chicago's practice session on Tuesday.

Jerian Grant is averaging 10.7 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds from 31 minutes per game for the winless Chicago Bulls. Besides Dunn, the team has also been playing without LaVine, who is nursing an ACL injury. Kris Dunn averaged a tally of 3.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in his rookie season with the Timberwolves, while playing behind Ricky Rubio. Stay tuned for the latest Kris Dunn injury update.