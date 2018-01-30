Kate Middleton’s hairdresser reveals the duchess’ hair essentials for Sweden trip

By @chelean on
Britain's Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Mother and Baby unit at the Bethlem Royal Hospital in south London, Britain, January 24, 2018.
Britain's Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Mother and Baby unit at the Bethlem Royal Hospital in south London, Britain, January 24, 2018. Reuters/Hannah McKay

Kate Middleton’s hairstylist has revealed what the Duchess of Cambridge will use on her four-day trip to Sweden. Amanda Cook Tucker posted the essentials that the pregnant mother of two will need to keep her luscious locks in tiptop shape.

Tucker posted the photo of the products that she would bring with her during the tour on her private Instagram account on Monday. T he photo included various products and hair tools spread on a table.

“Think that’s everything! #worktrip #packing,” she posted. Unfortunately, she has since removed her account.

According to People, Tucker included 13 brushes, six combs, three hair tongs and two hairdryers on the table, in addition to seven hair products. Although everything seems too much even for a travelling duchess, most of the products shown by her hairdresser have less than US$10 (AU$13) cost.

The cheapest product in the photo was the Essential Maximum Hold Unperfumed hairspray ( £ 1.99 or AU$3.46) from the UK drug store Boots. There was also the Texturising Spray (about AU$12.18) and Elnett Supreme Hold Hairspray (about AU$8.70). The most expensive product included in the picture was the Diva Professional Styling Intelligent Digital Argan Tong, which is about AU$69.60.

Kate and husband Prince William are set to travel to Sweden on Tuesday for a four-day trip. They will go for lunch with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. They will be leaving Prince George and Princess Charlotte behind.

Meanwhile, Kate’s noticeably shorter hair was reportedly because she donated a significant length of it to a charity. According to the Express, the duchess had seven inches of her hair cut so she could donate it to the Little Princess Trust, an organisation that provides real hair wigs for children and young adults who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Kate’s hair was apparently cut at Kensington Palace by hairdresser Joey Wheeler, who persuaded her to take off some of her hair because it was getting too long. “While Joey was snipping away, the idea came to her of doing some good with it rather than throwing it away,” a source told the paper. “She mentioned it to Joey, who thought it was a brilliant idea.”

The trust wasn’t aware that the locks belonged to a royal because the donation was sent using someone else’s name. “They just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area.”

