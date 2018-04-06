Kanye West album release date: Potential collaborators spotted in Wyoming

American rapper Kanye West is working on a new music which looks set for a 2018 release. Many fans got more excited about a possible album this year after several notable musical artists were also spotted touching down in Wyoming.

There is a current hype for another album after he released “The Life of Pablo” in 2016 with features from singers Rihanna, Chance the Rapper and Kid Cudi. West had been spotted in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last month. There were reports that claimed he was there to work for an upcoming album. West was then spotted travelling back and forth between Calabasas and the snowy landscapes.

West reportedly picked Jackson Hole as his recording location. A photo of West sitting with rapper Mos Def has found its way on Instagram with a caption saying 2018 is looking good. Rapper King Louie and singer-songwriter The Dream posted a photo at Jackson Hole airport. Famed rappers Mos Def and Kid Cudi as well as younger artists Pi’erre Bourne and Travis Scott were also believed to be potential collaborators.

2018 is looking good... A post shared by Talib Kweli (@talibkweli) on Jan 31, 2018 at 8:58am PST

OVO artist PARTYNEXTDOOR has teased that he and West got new music coming out. It is likely that it could coincide with a possible new West album.

PARTYNEXTDOOR & KANYE got music coming out _‍♂️ — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) July 20, 2017

As for rapper Drake’s possible appearance, there are little to no recent pictures of Drake in Wyoming, but his personal photographer has shared a number of photos and clips. Drake was reportedly overheard during a live gaming session that he had to pack for Wyoming. Fans can likely expect a contribution from the Canadian rapper on a release.

Aside from a number of celebrities spotted in Wyoming, producer Rick Rubin was recently seen with West heading into the Calabasas office. The former served as executive producer on West’s YEEZUS in 2013 and “The Life of Pablo” three years later.

Fans got excited about West’s upcoming album particularly after Clipse member and GOOD music artist Pusha T suggested in a radio interview in February 2017 last year that he was working on a new music. Meeting with the hosts of 93.9’s “The Fam in the Morning Show,” the King Push said “‘Ye is working on a new album.”

Def Jam CEO Steve Bartels has also revealed to Variety that “Kanye is working.” West has opted to cancel the remaining dates of his “Saint Pablo,” but there were hints that he was looking to get back on the road this year.