iOS 11 beta rolls out to developers; features to expect

Apple has just released the tenth beta version of iOS 11. Those who have developer accounts can already try out this latest version of iOS by downloading it. To do so, one just has to go to the Software Update page in the Settings app and tap on Download and Install.

iOS 11 is the next big release for the operating system for Apple’s portable devices, mainly the iPad and the iPhone. iOS 11 was first unveiled at Apple’s WWDC event last June 2017. Developers have already been trying out this version for three months prior to its release.

There have been a lot of previous iOS versions that have worked great and, at this point, the main fixes that iOS users can count on are those that deal with bugs. In particular, those that have something to do with Siri’s responsiveness and accuracy. With a new iPhone release happening very soon, things are heating up for the Cupertino-based developers to make sure this latest installment is ready to roll out once the smoke clears up.

There is a very big chance that this could be the last that the public will see of Apple’s public beta releases, according to Forbes. This is unless Apple manages to sneak in a Public Beta 10, it looks like they have already run out of time for more beta testing. The Gold Master will be focused on fixing existing bugs on the operating system. Should there be more bugs found, they will again be fixed just in time for an iOS 11.1 release later this month.

Tech Crunch reports that while iOS 11 looks pretty stable, it is not recommended that this be installed on an everyday use phone. Beta versions usually drain batteries pretty quick. One can, however, be adventurous with the iPad. Some of the biggest changes on iOS 11 will be with the iPad, which is said to turn it into a more capable tablet wherein a user can drag and drop files, apps and more.