Apple iPhone 8 prices leaked: Upcoming handset will burn pockets

By @ULB1N on
Apple iPhones
The Apple iPhone through the years. Apple

The launch for Apple’s upcoming new smartphone is just a few days away and the iPhone 8 buzz is getting louder. Fans are excited about the company’s tenth anniversary handset as it will reportedly pack all-new features never before seen in previous models. But new enhancements also mean new pricing, and based on an Apple insider’s leaked info, it seems that the tech giant’s new flagship will burn pockets.

Mobile reporter Benjamin Geskin leaked the supposed pricing details of the iPhone 8 on Monday and it seems a bit excessive. The Mac maker’s tenth anniversary phone will come in three variants and the same number of price points.

According to Geskin, who said that he got the info from a “friend who has friend at Apple,” the new iPhone will start at US$999 for the 64 GB model, followed by the 256 GB unit at US$1,099 and the 512 GB variant at US$1,199. The 512 GB storage is the largest for any iPhone in history and is rather too much for a mobile device especially since Apple has a 256 GB memory option for its 12-inch MacBook.

In the US, the iPhone 7 currently starts at US$649 for the 32 GB variant, followed by the 128 GB model at US$749 and the 256 GB unit at US$849. In Australia, those models respectively sell for AU$1,079, AU$1,229 and AU$1,379. Based on the numbers, the iPhone 8’s 64 GB model could sell for about AU$1,429 while the 256 GB and the 512 GB units could go for around AU$1,579 and AU$1,729, respectively.

Apple will launch the iPhone 8 on September 12 Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. PST at the Steve Jobs Theatre, which is located at the company’s new Apple Park “Spaceship” campus in its Cupertino headquarters in California. Australians can stream the event live on September 13, Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. The new Apple handset should be available worldwide about a week and a half after the unveiling.

Meanwhile, the rival flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will hit US and UK shores on September 15 and Australia on September 22. Telstra has reportedly launched a mobile phone plan overhaul to entice interested iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 purchasers. The giant telco is set to woo consumers with more downloads, some kind of method to “bank” unused data and free yearly Foxtel subscriptions. According to Telstra mobile product executive director Michael Simpson, the company will come up with new mobile phone plans for both prepaid and postpaid users of the new Apple and Samsung flagships.


Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Carmelo Anthony Trade: Jabari Parker emerges as target for Knicks
Carmelo Anthony Trade: Jabari Parker emerges as target for Knicks
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Justice League' art shows Superman in a black suit; new team photo released
'Coronation Street' actor lands key role in 'Neighbours'
'American Horror Story: Cult' capitalizes on our disdain for holes
'Younger' season 4 episode 11 'It's Love Actually' spoilers
4 fast facts about Meghan Markle's new Vanity Fair cover and interview
4 fast facts about Meghan Markle's new Vanity Fair cover and interview
'Gotham' season 4 casts creepy Professor Pyg; watch the newest trailer
'Gotham' season 4 casts creepy Professor Pyg; watch the newest trailer
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car